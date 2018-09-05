Eurofins Digital Testing Launches Cyber Security Division

HASSELT, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that the company has launched a new Cyber Security Division to serve the media and entertainment industry, Internet of Things providers, and other key markets. Concurrently, the company announced the appointments of Marcel Mangel, Erik Rutkens, and Sean Walls as Managing Directors of Cyber Security, overseeing a team of nearly 100 security experts around the globe.

Today, media and entertainment companies in particular face numerous security threats. These span their internal enterprise software applications and hardware, physical office locations, service delivery infrastructure, content protection methods, billing systems, customer-facing applications, and consumer devices including PCs, tablets, mobile devices, connected TVs, set-top boxes, smart home/IoT devices, and more.

Eurofins' new Cyber Security Division was established to help new and existing customers conduct risk and vulnerability assessments; meet compliance obligations; develop effective security programs; train employees; and test applications and devices for vulnerability via audits and ethical hacking programs.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Eurofins Digital Testing and is a critical sign of the times for our customers around the world," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "We view cyber security as a natural extension to our extensive testing solution portfolio to help our customers address their threats and vulnerabilities. As part of this effort, we have assembled an exceptional leadership team comprised of Marcel Mangel, Erik Rutkens, and Sean Walls, who collectively bring decades of proven and diverse cyber security experiences to bear. We share a common vision to protect our clients' connected systems, data, and services throughout the media and entertainment industry, and other sectors, across Europe and around the globe."

Cyber Security Leadership Team

Marcel Mangel is a Managing Director of Cyber Security, based in Germany. Mr. Mangel was most recently Chief Technical Officer at TÜV SÜD Digital Service GmbH, and has over a decade of experience in offensive as well as defensive cyber security. He also serves as an assistant professor for IT security at the University of Applied Sciences in Rosenheim, and holds a master's degree in computer science as well as several renowned IT security certifications.

Based in the Netherlands, Erik Rutkens is a Managing Director of Cyber Security, and comes to Eurofins through its acquisition of Insite Groep, the holding of Insite Security and ITsec Security Services, earlier this year. Mr. Rutkens was co-founder of Zercopter. Prior to serving as CEO of Insite Groep, Mr. Rutkens was a Senior Manager at KPMG and spent more than ten years in various teaching roles at the University of Groningen.

Sean Walls is also a Managing Director of Cyber Security, based in the United States. He has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology, and has held executive leadership roles with several international cyber security and IT integration companies. Additionally, Sean has developed successful cybersecurity business units for other large organizations, and has been a strategic advisor to many Fortune 500 and 100 companies over the years.

Messrs. Mangel, Rutkens, and Walls oversee a diverse team of personnel, labs, and regional offices serving clients around the globe, and they report to Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International.

Cyber Security Services

Eurofins Digital Testing's new Cyber Security Division provides a range of services across six broad categories, including:

Security assessments : Provide companies with a baseline security posture and identify vulnerabilities, threats, and likelihood of exploits and business impacts. This enables them to manage remediation efforts in a way that aligns with their business priorities. Services include: governance gap assessments; external security assessments; internal security assessments; device assessments; (web) application assessments; mobile app assessments; local and remote infrastructure assessments; wireless assessments; physical security assessments; security awareness/social engineering assessments; penetration testing and more.

: Provide companies with a baseline security posture and identify vulnerabilities, threats, and likelihood of exploits and business impacts. This enables them to manage remediation efforts in a way that aligns with their business priorities. Services include: governance gap assessments; external security assessments; internal security assessments; device assessments; (web) application assessments; mobile app assessments; local and remote infrastructure assessments; wireless assessments; physical security assessments; security awareness/social engineering assessments; penetration testing and more. Device, app and infrastructure testing services : Provide manufacturers and service providers the ability to secure products and reduce vulnerabilities or risks that could negatively affect their customers through ethical hacking, automated testing tools, auditing and reporting programs. Services include: application security; platform security; logging auditing and monitoring; physical security; cryptography and more.

: Provide manufacturers and service providers the ability to secure products and reduce vulnerabilities or risks that could negatively affect their customers through ethical hacking, automated testing tools, auditing and reporting programs. Services include: application security; platform security; logging auditing and monitoring; physical security; cryptography and more. Compliance services: Enable companies to prepare for, and meet, contractual and regulatory compliance obligations. Services include: gap assessments; remediation assessments; readiness assessments; compliance audits and more, using standards such as ISAE 3402 and SOC, I, II an II.

Enable companies to prepare for, and meet, contractual and regulatory compliance obligations. Services include: gap assessments; remediation assessments; readiness assessments; compliance audits and more, using standards such as ISAE 3402 and SOC, I, II an II. Advisory services: Enable organizations to develop an effective and relevant security program to minimize risks, manage compliance and align security with business goals and objectives. Services include: policy development; creation of specific or comprehensive security programs; governance; risk management; vulnerability management; asset management; identity and assessment management; disaster recovery and business continuity; incident response; ISO 27001; NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and more.

Enable organizations to develop an effective and relevant security program to minimize risks, manage compliance and align security with business goals and objectives. Services include: policy development; creation of specific or comprehensive security programs; governance; risk management; vulnerability management; asset management; identity and assessment management; disaster recovery and business continuity; incident response; ISO 27001; NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and more. Security awareness & training services: Support organizations in raising security awareness. Train employees to proactively recognize threats and protect data, transforming them from a being the greatest security risk to the greatest security asset. Services include e-learning, serious games, workshops and more.

Support organizations in raising security awareness. Train employees to proactively recognize threats and protect data, transforming them from a being the greatest security risk to the greatest security asset. Services include e-learning, serious games, workshops and more. Managed services: Enable organizations to focus on what they do best. Eurofins' experts monitor the security of networks, infrastructure and devices and respond to security incidents. Eurofins can also provide security officers or data privacy officers as a service.

Legacy of Security and Compliance Testing

Prior to today's announcement and the recent acquisition of Insite Security, Eurofins Digital Testing was already an established leader providing security-related services to the media and entertainment industry. Notably, Eurofins helped develop and manages the content security compliance program for the Digital Production Partnership (founded by ITV, BBC and Channel 4). Eurofins Digital Testing assesses and validates the checklists submitted by suppliers to ensure compliance with the DPP-defined security best practices, in order to receive the official DPP "Committed to Security Mark."

Eurofins Digital Testing is also the official CI Plus LLP approved Test Centre, serving device manufacturers and CI Plus DVB operators. CI Plus is the default standard for linear pay-TV delivery on iDTVs (integrated digital TV) which secures video, via the Common Interface (CI) and Conditional Access Module (CAM), enabling the delivery of valuable HD and UHD to retail receivers in a secure environment.

Outside of the media and entertainment industry, Eurofins Digital Testing Cyber Security Division will also serve select clients across the profit and non-profit sector, including: financial, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. Additional details about the full range of Eurofins' Cyber Security services are available at https://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/cyber-security/.

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services and training to validate and secure digital systems for service providers and manufacturers worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK, US, Poland, and Hong Kong, and serves companies including Com Hem, Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Hisense, Kabel Deutschland, KPN, LG, Liberty Global, Panasonic, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

The company is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 650 laboratories in 45 countries, over 40,000 staff members, and sales of 2.97 billion euros in 2017.

SOURCE Eurofins Digital Testing

Related Links

http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com

