Eurofins Discovery In Vitro Pharmacology SafetyScreen44™ Panels Further Increase the Value of opnMe.com Molecules

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the leading provider of services and products to the drug discovery industry, today announced a new project with Boehringer Ingelheim's open innovation portal, opnMe.com. As part of this project, Eurofins Discovery has worked together with Boehringer Ingelheim to profile the entire opnMe portfolio of small molecules for the assessment of their selectivity by using its gold standard SafetyScreen44 in vitro pharmacology panel, which enables early identification of significant off-target interactions related to in vivo adverse effects, with the goal to further increase value to scientists which work with the opnMe molecules.

Boehringer Ingelheim is sharing well-characterized preclinical tool compound molecules with scientists around the world to enable more scientific opportunities and achieve the ultimate aim of bringing more medical breakthroughs to patients in need. The chemical structure and the data package for these compounds are disclosed on the portal without any conditions. All molecules are provided free of charge on opnMe.com. These molecules are derived from Boehringer Ingelheim's discovery research pipeline, or were developed in collaboration with external partners of Boehringer Ingelheim. With this "molecules to order" open innovation program, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to help scientists validate their scientific hypotheses and independently publish their data to advance science more quickly.

Boehringer Ingelheim puts high emphasis on the quality of its opnMe molecules. Many are provided with a negative control that can be used to validate research experiments. In addition, a good understanding of their selectivity profile is mandatory for the interpretation of any scientific results. For this reason, Boehringer Ingelheim is now applying Eurofins Discovery's in vitro pharmacology SafetyScreen44 panel to its entire opnMe portfolio and has made available the results for the current molecules via opnMe.com.

This further increases the value of this unique set of molecules which are provided free with the scientific community.

With the enhanced data achieved from the project, researchers can obtain high quality molecules for their own experiments, which are now supplemented with reliable and valuable profiling data.

About opnMe

opnMe.com, the new open innovation portal of Boehringer Ingelheim, aims to accelerate research initiatives to enable new insights of disease biology in areas of high unmet medical need by sharing well-characterized molecules and offer collaborations for science. In the spirit of collaboration, the molecules are provided to the scientific community to help unlock and fulfill their full potential. These molecules are either freely available as "Molecules to Order" or applied via scientific research submissions as "Molecules for Collaboration". As part of a third pillar, the "opn2EXPERTS" program, Boehringer Ingelheim also enlist scientific advice on key biologic issues to fuel further drug discovery and deliver novel solutions that benefit unmet patient needs.

