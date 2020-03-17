Europe & United States: 2019 OTT Communication Services Consumer Survey

DUBLIN, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: OTT Communication Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communications and social media services.

This report:

identifies which communications apps are used most in Europe and the USA

and the highlights the pockets of growth that remain in the OTT communications market

identifies which app features are used the most on communication apps

discusses the ways in which consumers balance their use of OTT communications with that of traditional services

identifies consumers' preferred channels for communicating with brands.

Survey Data Coverage



The research was conducted between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in Europe and the USA. Quotas were set on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.

Key Questions Answered

Which OTT communications apps are used most in Europe and the USA ?

Is there still potential for growth in the OTT communication space?

Which OTT communication app features are most-frequently used?

How do consumers in Europe and the USA balance the use of OTT communications with that of traditional services?

Which channels do consumers prefer to use to interact with brands?

Geographical Coverage



Western Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Central and Eastern Europe

Poland

Turkey

North America

USA

Who Should Read This Report?

Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding consumer market trends and the changingrole of operators as communications and digital service providers.

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that arresponsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting businesunits in identifying and addressing new opportunities in mobile communications services.

Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in service and device usage and help their operator customers to better address market opportunities in mobile services related to communications

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary OTT Communication & Social Media Services Methodology & Panel Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ms9dpo

