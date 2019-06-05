Europe $3.42 Bn Genome Editing Markets, 2017-2018 & 2018-2025 0 CRISPR Held the Largest Market Share of 53.6% in 2017

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Genome Editing Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe genome editing market is expected to reach US$ 3,421.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,052.9 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the genome editing market is primarily attributed to the rise in the advancements for genome editing technologies and technological developments in genomics. However, European Court of Justice ruling on genome editing and nonexistence of skilled professionals are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, scopes for the consumer genomics is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe genome editing market in the coming years.

The biotechnological field is characterized as a continuously developing the technologies for the betterment of the health for all the living organisms. Therefore, the technologies for the genome editing is undergoing various advancements, the most recent advancement for the genome editing is utilizing the nucleases which include the zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), transcription activators like effector nuclease (TALEN) and (clustered regulatory interspaced short palindromic repeats) CRISPR Cas9 system.

The technologies has been successfully implemented in the several crops, including the Solanaceae plants, such as tomato, potato, tobacco, and petunia. CRISPR Case 9 among the three nucleases is the best for breeding, crop improvement, and the functional analysis of genes of interest. The technology is best due to its simplicity and high efficiency.

The technological advancements are being carried out by most of the biotechnological companies. The companies are continuously involved in the research and development for the technologies and producing the products for the genome editing. In addition, most of the start-up companies are involved in the development of the genome editing tools and services.

For instance, UK based company, Horizon Discovery have discovered cell lines, the company has utilized the ability of the rAAV's to amplify the cell's own high fidelity DNA repair pathway. The cell lines created consists of the precisely engineered, disease that are associated with mutations for the most widely studied oncology genes, such as KRAS, PIK3CA and BRAF.

Moreover, the company is also license out its nuclease-based genome editing technologies to improve our efficiencies still further at first Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), and then CRISPR Cas9 gene editing. Thus, the technological advancement for genome editing tools by the market players and the start-up companies are likely to drive the market for the genome editing market in the forecast period.

In 2017, the CRISPR segment held a largest market share of 53.6% of the genome editing market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the simple, fast and accurate property of the CRISPR. Moreover, the TALENs segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025 owing to the properties provided by the TALENs the market for it is expected to rise in the coming near future.

Europe genome editing market, based on application was segmented into genetic engineering, cell line engineering and others. The cell line engineering segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the genetic engineering segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the coming years owing to its sub segments such as animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering that are being carried out extensively.

In 2017, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment held a largest market share of 61.2% of the genome editing market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the advantages of the CRISPR, the companies have enhanced their research and development for the drug discoveries that can treat various diseases. Hence, the market is likely to propel in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. Europe Genome Editing Testing Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. Europe Genome Editing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Europe Genome Editing Market - By Technology

3.2.2 Europe Genome Editing Market - By Application

3.2.3 Europe Genome Editing Market - By End User

3.2.4 Europe Genome Editing Market - By Country

3.3 Pest Analysis



Part 4. Europe Genome Editing Market- Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise In The Advancements For Genome Editing Technologies

4.1.2 Technological Developments In Genomics

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 European Court Of Justice Ruling On Genome Editing

4.2.2 Nonexistence Of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Scopes For The Consumer Genomics

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Technologies Of Gene Editing

4.5 Impact Analysis



Part 5. Genome Editing Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions



Part 6. Europe Genome Editing Market Analysis - By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Genome Editing Market, By Technology, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Technology (Us$ Mn)

6.4 Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (Talens) Market

6.5 Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr) Market

6.6 Zinc Finger Nucleases (Zfns) Market

6.7 Antisense Rna Market

6.8 Others Market



Part 7. Europe Genome Editing Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Genome Editing Market, By Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Application (Us$ Mn)

7.4 Genetic Engineering Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Europe Genetic Engineering Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)

7.4.3 Animal Genetic Engineering Market

7.4.4 Plant Genetic Engineering Market

7.5 Cell Line Engineering Market

7.6 Others Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Europe Others Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)



Part 8. Europe Genome Editing Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Genome Editing Market, By End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (Us$ Mn)

8.4 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Europe Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)

8.5 Academic & Government Research Organizations Market

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Europe Academic & Government Research Organizations Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)

8.6 Contract Research Organization Market

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Europe Contract Research Organization Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)



Part 9. Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



Part 10. Genome Editing Market-Key Company Profiles



Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Lonza

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Editas Medicine

Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dywkuu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

