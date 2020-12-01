Europe 3D Cell Culture Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product, End-user, Application and Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe 3D Cell Culture Market By Product (Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate through 2025. Growing focusing on creating substitutes for animal testing is majorly responsible for the growth of 3D cell culture market in European. Rising occurrence of severe diseases is further driving the market growth in the upcoming years.



Moreover, rising financial support by the government in order to carry out research work in field of medicine & healthcare and cell-based research industries is another factor which is anticipated to bolster the growth of 3D cell culture market in the region over the coming years. In addition to this, increasing emphasis on personalized medicines is further estimated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the forecast years. However, the factor that might hamper the market growth through 2025 is the lack of availability of skilled resources for 3D cell-based research.



The European 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented based on product, end-user, application, region and company. By product, the market is categorized into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics and magnetic levitation. Out of which, the scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years. The growth of this segment is accredited to the advantages scaffolds offer in the field of 3D cell culture, which include structural rigidity and availability of attachment points.



Major players operating in the European 3D Cell Culture Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Reprocell, 3D Biotek LLC, CN Bio Innovations Limited, Hamilton Company, Insphero AG, Emulate, Inc, among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European 3D Cell Culture Market.

To classify and forecast the European 3D Cell Culture Market based on product, end-user, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European 3D Cell Culture Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European 3D Cell Culture Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the European 3D Cell Culture Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European 3D Cell Culture Market.

