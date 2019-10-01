Europe $4.58 Bn Cloud PBX Markets to 2027: Increasing Focus of Enterprises Towards Effective Communication

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cloud PBX Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Enterprise Size; by End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe cloud PBX market accounted for US$ 1.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 4.58 Bn in 2027.

Factors including the increasing focus of enterprises towards effective communication and reduced operational costs are driving the growth of Europe cloud PBX market.



The cloud PBX has reformed and revolutionized the communication process in the business organizations by enabling access to various forms of communication (audio, video, text messaging) through an IP network. This communication technology offers myriad benefits over tradition PBX, but the cost-effectiveness provided by the cloud PBX over on-premise PBX is the primary factor, that has driven its demand in the past years and is expected to influence the market growth in the coming years.



Since the cloud PBX market entered its growth phase (as per the product lifecycle) there was a drastic increase in the migration rate of the companies from traditionally on-premise PBX to cloud-based PBX, but, the major challenge faced by these companies then was to integrate the technology into their existing environment.



The Europe cloud PBX market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe cloud PBX market further.



For instance, the current policy on cloud computing is set within the Digital Single Market Strategy for Europe where it plays a vital role through the European Cloud Initiative, the European Free Flow of Data Initiative and the emerging issues related to access, ownership, portability of data and switching of cloud service providers. These initiatives on cloud computing build on the strategy unveiled by the Commission in 2012 for unleashing the potential of cloud computing in Europe.



The strategy is expected to speed up and increase the use of cloud computing across all economic sectors. The initiatives taken by state governing organizations across the region is expected to drive the adoption of cloud technology, which in turn would elevate the Europe cloud PBX market.



