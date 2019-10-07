Europe $80 Bn Automotive Logistics Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Automotive Logistics Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Services; and Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe automotive logistics market accounted for US$ 43.25 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 80.58 Bn in 2027.



The significant number of partnerships among automobile manufacturers & logistics partners and increased focus on expanding the number of automobile manufacturing units across the globe are the key drivers boosting the automotive logistics market growth. Moreover, the European automobile manufacturers create ample opportunities for automotive logistics providers, which in turn is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future.



However, the Increasing Complexities in the Supply Chain Business is expected to hinder the growth of automotive logistics market. Any supply chain in the market is always influenced by various external factors, including fluctuations in fuel costs, supplier/buyer relationships, consumer behavior, and partner ecosystem. Designing and planning supply chains for their customers involves consistent coordination with other tasks such as warehousing, transporting, designing facilities, order collections, goods distribution, managing orders, and also certain facets of customer service.



Additionally, harmonic relations between each of the trading partner is vital for smooth operations overall. Even with the potential business benefits offered by the automotive logistics companies for supply chain management, the contract based process comes under consistent scrutiny for the reason of being outsourced and dependence on the third party for business.



Security of sensitive & confidential data is one of the primary reasons for the slow acceptance of the technology in the automotive industry, which is restraining the growth of automotive logistics market.



The automotive logistics market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the automotive logistics market further.



The automotive industry plays a significant role in the growth of Europe's prosperity, as it accounts for a significant portion in the region's GDP as well as provides jobs to a large number of population. Due to these factors, the European Commission has taken several initiatives for the development of the automotive industry in the region.



For example, CARS 2020 Action Plan, GEAR 2030, etc. Also, Horizon 2020 by EU focuses on providing funds for R&D on automotive by launching programs such as European Green Vehicles Initiative and programs on Road Transport,' ICT for Smart Mobility', Factories of the Future' and Logistics.'



Some of the players present in automotive logistics market are



CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Logistics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Europe Automotive Logistics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Focus on Expanding the Number of Automobile Manufacturing Units across the Globe

5.1.2 Significant Number of Partnerships among Automobile Manufacturers and Logistics Partners is Boosting the Market Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Complexities in the Supply Chain Business

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 European Automobile Manufacturers Create Ample Opportunities for Automotive Logistic Providers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies would foster the Businesses of the Logistics Companies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automotive Logistics Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Automotive Logistics Market Overview

6.2 Europe Automotive Logistics Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Europe Automotive Logistics Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Automotive Logistics Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Outsourcing

7.4 Insourcing



8. Europe Automotive Logistics Market Analysis - By Services

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Automotive Logistics Market Breakdown, By Services, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Transportation

8.4 Warehousing

8.5 Packaging Processes

8.6 Integrated Service

8.7 Reverse Logistics



9. Europe Automotive Logistics Market Analysis - By Sector

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Automotive Logistics Market Breakdown, By Sector, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Passenger Vehicle

9.4 Commercial Vehicle

9.5 Tire

9.6 Component



10. Europe Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Country



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development



12. Automotive Logistics Market- Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1soqz



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

