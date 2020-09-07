Europe AI in Social Media Market, Forecast to 2025 with Profiles of 10 Leading Players Including Microsoft, Google, AWS, Adobe and Facebook

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe AI in Social Media Market By Component (Software v/s Services), By Technology (Deep Learning & Machine Learning, NLP), By Organization Size (SMEs v/s Large Enterprises), By Application, By End User Industry, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European AI In Social Media Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.



The European AI In Social Media Market is driven by the utilization of the AI technology for effective advertising campaigns on different social media platforms. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence technology with social media for effective advertising and to gain a competitive edge are further propelling the market in the region.



The European AI In Social Media Market is segmented based on component, technology, organization size, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software tools and services. The services segment is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years. This can be ascribed to the growing awareness among social media enterprises regarding the features and benefits of the AI technology in the social media industry, increasing adoption of the AI technology for various applications in the social media sector, and rising utilization of AI-enabled smartphones.



Based on technology, the market can be further categorized into deep learning & machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and others. The natural language processing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years. Since NLP technology helps in reading social media content and understanding human languages on various social media platforms, it is being rapidly utilized by social media enterprises to connect with a wider audience.



Major players operating in the European AI In Social Media Market include Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., AWS Europe, Adobe Systems Europe Ltd, Facebook Inc., IBM Corporation, Baidu Europe BV, Salesforce, Converseon.AI, Sprinklr and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European AI In Social Media Market.

To classify and forecast the European AI In Social Media Market based on component, technology, organization size, application, end-user industry, company and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European AI In Social Media Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European AI In Social Media Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European AI In Social Media Market.

