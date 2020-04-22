Europe Air Ambulance Services Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Service Model ; End User ; and Country

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The rising number of travellers visiting the European countries is one of the main factors influencing the European tourism sector.In case of unexpected health issues or accidental cases, travellers seek for instant medical treatment.







Moreover, several travellers opt for air ambulance service or medical repatriation services for traveling back to their respective countries post-treatments.These instant necessary measures are likely to drive the European air ambulance services market.



Germany has a definite air ambulance network, chiefly comprising EMS helicopters, inter-hospital transport, and dual-use helicopters to facilitate the travel support for patients.The growing old-age population is expected to bolster the growth of the air ambulance services market in Germany.



Germany has a significant number of foreign patients' year-on-year in hospitals. International air medical rescue is in demand during severe conditions. Such emergency condition leads the patient's family to opt for air ambulance service in order to reach preferred hospital on time, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the European air ambulance services market.



The air ambulance service is experiencing substantial demand from the French population, owing to the rising disposable income among the French individuals, coupled with the growing number of patients with chronic disease.The presence of a noteworthy number of air ambulance service providers in the country enables population to choose air ambulance services over ground ambulance services.



The rapid adoption of air ambulance in the region is catalyzing the growth of the European air ambulance services market.



The European air ambulance services market is segmented on the basis of type, service model, end user, and country.Based on type, the European air ambulance services market is segmented into rotary wing and fixed wing.



Based on service model, the European air ambulance services market is segmented into hospital based, government run, and independent.Based on end user, the European air ambulance services market is segmented into domestic and international.



Based on country, the European air ambulance services market is fragmented into France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe.



Aero Medical Ambulance Service, Aero-Dienst GmbH, Airlec Air Espace, European Air Ambulance, Flightserve International, IAS Medical, Medical Air Service, Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, and Capital Air Ambulance are among the key players present in the European air ambulance services.



The overall European air ambulance service market is analyzed using primary and secondary source.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European air ambulance service market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the air ambulance services market based on all the segmentations provided for the European region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in air ambulance services.



