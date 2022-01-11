Europe and Africa/Middle East Smart City Markets Report 2021: Spotlight on CCTV, Smart Parking, Smart Street Lighting, Public Waste Management, Air Quality Monitoring, & CRM Platform

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart City Markets 2021 - Smart Project Spending by Cities in Europe and Africa/the Middle East" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses cities' spending on the smart city market. It details the scale of their projects, the percentage of (inter)communal budgets it represents, both overall and by "smart" area, along with growth trajectories.

It covers the EMEA region.

The report provides market updates by major smart city area and projection up to 2025 and addresses the following questions:

What are cities' top priorities?

How much value will the six identified key sub-segments generate?

How has the current unprecedented global crisis affected these digital markets?

A bottom-up methodology via:

An inventory of cities and urban and rural populations for each area being examined

An assessment of cities' "smart" solution global spending and a breakdown of spending on smart solutions in each of the 6 specific subsegments

Regional spending projections for cities up to 2025, based on demographic, technological, societal, political and current affairs variables.

The 2021 delivers an expanded update of the 2020 report:

Unchanged geographic scope: Europe and Africa /the Middle East .

and /the . Updated forecasts for the core smart solution areas and sub-segments, over the same market scope as in 2020.

New: spotlight on 7 projects in key sub-segments in the form of case studies of 5 major metropolitan areas in the region: Casablanca - Cologne - London - Ouagadougou - Prague

- - - - New: spotlight on national and international recovery plans, and smart city community networks that can be mobilised for smart city projects

The dataset including the market estimates is delivered with the report.

Dataset Scope

Key indicators

Socio-demographic indicators:

Total Population

Urban population

Cities > 300 000 inhabitants

GDP ("trend scenario" vs "covid scenario")

GDP/Inhabitants

Municipal block expenditures:

Municipal block expenditures ("trend scenario" vs "covid scenario")

Municipal Block aggregated smart expenditures

Municipal Block expenditure by smart domain (6 domains)

Municipal Block expenditure smart segment (6 segments)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Smart city: background

2.1. More than a standardised process: a shared vision

2.2. Cities' contribution to smart city financing

2.3. Core areas and segments assessed in the report

3. Case studies: seven projects in EMEA

3.1. Map of case studies

3.2. CCTV project (Ouagadougou/BF)

3.3. Smart parking project (Cologne/DE)

3.4. Smart street lighting project (Prague, CZ)

3.5. Waste management project (Casablanca, MA)

3.6. Waste management project (Prague, CZ)

3.7. Air quality monitoring project (London/UK)

3.8. CRM platform project (Casablanca, MA)

4. Market estimates

4.1. Methodology

4.2. Smart city market components that need to be re-examined in light of the global pandemic

4.3. Regional estimates

Europe

Africa /the Middle East

4.4. Spotlight on six market segments

CCTV

Smart parking

Smart street lighting

Public waste management

Air quality monitoring

CRM platform

5. Annexes

5.1. World Bank country income classification

5.2. COFOG classification

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emmgg

