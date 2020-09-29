Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report 2020: Market Reached $506.5 Million in 2019 and will Grow by 15.8% Annually Over 2020-2030
Sep 29, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe automotive cybersecurity market reached $506.5 million in 2019 and will grow by 15.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to increasing adoption of autonomous cars and connected vehicles with more electronic content per vehicle in the region.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Solution
3.1 Market Overview by Solution
3.2 Hardware-based Solution
3.3 Software-based Solution
3.4 Network-based Solution
3.5 Service Solution
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type
4.1 Market Overview by Product Type
4.2 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)
4.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Form
5.1 Market Overview by Product Form
5.2 Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions
5.3 Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Threat Type
6.1 Market Overview by Threat Type
6.2 Direct Physical Attacks
6.3 Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities
6.4 Wireless Vulnerabilities
6.5 Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
7.1 Market Overview by Application
7.2 Authentication and Access Control
7.3 Protection from External Attacks
7.4 Risk Detection & Incident Response
8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Automotive Component
8.1 Market Overview by Automotive Component
8.2 Telematics System
8.3 Infotainment System
8.4 Powertrain System
8.5 On-board Diagnostics (OBD)
8.6 Communication System
8.7 ADAS & Safety System
8.8 Other Component Systems
9 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type
9.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
9.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
9.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
9.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
9.2 Market Overview by Vehicle Connectivity
9.2.1 Non-connected Vehicles
9.2.2 Connected Vehicles
9.3 Market Overview by Vehicle Autonomy
9.3.1 Conventional Vehicles
9.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles
9.4 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion
9.4.1 Traditional Vehicles
9.4.2 Electric Vehicles
10 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
10.1 Overview of European Market
10.2 Germany
10.3 UK
10.4 France
10.5 Spain
10.6 Italy
10.7 Russia
10.8 Rest of European Market
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
11.3 Company Profiles
- Airbiquity
- Aptiv
- Argus Cyber Security
- Arilou Technologies
- Audi
- BMW
- Bosch Cybersecurity
- ESCRYPT GmbH
- Ford 182
- General Motors
- Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
- Harman International
- Karamba Security
- Nissan
- Saferide Technologies Ltd
- Toyota
- Trillium Secure Inc.
- Upstream Security
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- Volkswagen
12 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management
12.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market
12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnc17n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets