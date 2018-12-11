Europe Automotive Forging Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Europe Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" automotive forging market is projected to cross $ 15.8 billion by 2023, on the back of increasing technological advancements in automotive forging processes. Some of the other factors that would aid growth in the market are increasing sales of vehicles, rising demand for complex structures from auto manufacturers, and increasing number of construction and infrastructure projects across different countries in the region. Increasing investments in research & development activities in the industry are also anticipated to fuel the Europe automotive forging market in coming years. Some of the leading companies operating in the Europe automotive forging market are Bharat Forge Limited, Thyssenkrupp AG, CIE Automotive, S.A., NTN Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Meritor Inc., Dana Inc., Ramakrishna Forgings, India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd., Nanjing Automobile Forging Co. Ltd., etc.



"Europe Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of automotive forging market in Europe:

•Automotive Forging Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with automotive forging distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



