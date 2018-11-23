Europe Automotive Forging Market to 2023: Market is Projected to Cross $ 15.8 Billion
The "Europe Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe automotive forging market is projected to cross $ 15.8 billion by 2023, on the back of increasing technological advancements in automotive forging processes.
Some of the other factors that would aid growth in the market are increasing sales of vehicles, rising demand for complex structures from auto manufacturers, and increasing number of construction and infrastructure projects across different countries in the region.
Increasing investments in research & development activities in the industry are also anticipated to fuel the Europe automotive forging market in coming years.
Europe Automotive Forging Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of automotive forging market in Europe:
- Automotive Forging Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of automotive forging in Europe
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, automotive forging distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Some of the leading companies operating in the Europe automotive forging market are
- Bharat Forge Limited
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- CIE Automotive, S.A.
- NTN Corporation
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
- Meritor Inc.
- Dana Inc.
- Ramkrishna Forgings
- India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.
- Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Europe Automotive Forging Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
4.2.2. By Material Type (Steel and Aluminum)
4.2.3. By Application (Gears, Crankshaft, Piston, Axle, Bearing, Connecting Roads & Others)
4.2.4. By Country
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
4.4. Europe: Country Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Challenges
6. Market Trends & Developments
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Bharat Forge Limited
7.2. Thyssenkrupp AG
7.3. CIE Automotive, S.A.
7.4. NTN Corporation
7.5. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
7.6. Meritor Inc.
7.7. Dana Inc.
7.8. Ramkrishna Forgings
7.9. India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.
7.10. Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.
8. Strategic Recommendations
