Europe bakery products market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.49 million from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe bakery products market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.49 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.28% according to Technavio. The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets notably drives the Europe bakery products market growth. However, factors such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bakery Products Market in Europe 2022-2026

Read the 114-page report with TOC on "Europe bakery products market analysis report by product type (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and type (fresh bakery products and frozen bakery products), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/bakery-products-market-industry-in-europe-analysis

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Europe bakery products market: Major Trend

The emergence of hybrid bakery products is one of the key Europe bakery products market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Bakery food manufacturers in the region have introduced the concept of hybrid baking, where they merge two styles and varieties of baked goods to create a new variant.

Consumers in most of the developed markets, such as the UK, Germany , France , and others have shown interest in hybrid products.

, , and others have shown interest in hybrid products. For instance, Pladis Global, which is a UK-based confectionery and snack foods company, launched the first-to-market fusion of its bestselling McVitie Jaffa cakes with a doughnut.

Therefore, the emergence of hybrid bakery products will be a major trend in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Europe bakery products market: Key Vendors

AGROFERT AS

Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Dr. Schar AG Spa

European Gourmet Bakery

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Flowers Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Harry Brot GmbH

Jubilant Bhartia Group

Lantmannen Unibake International

Mondelez International Inc.

Premier Foods Plc

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS

Warburtons Ltd.

Europe bakery products market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Bread and rolls - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cakes and pastries - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cookies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Fresh bakery products - size and forecast 2021-2026

Frozen bakery products - size and forecast 2021-2026

What are the key data covered in the Europe bakery products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Europe bakery products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Europe bakery products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Europe bakery products market across North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America

bakery products market across , , APAC, the Middle East and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the Europe bakery products market

Bakery Products Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 114 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.07 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGROFERT AS, Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Dr. Schar AG Spa, European Gourmet Bakery, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Harry Brot GmbH. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

