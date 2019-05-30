Europe based Ovum Names Demandbase an ABM Leader in their Analyst Report

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase today announced that Ovum, a market-leading data, research and consulting business headquartered in the U.K., named Demandbase a leader in the Ovum Market Radar: Account-Based Marketing report. Ovum recognized Demandbase's "advanced ABM capabilities" and stated that "Demandbase provides a full-funnel ABM solution".

Demandbase's ABM Platform is the most comprehensive, end-to-end solution for B2B marketers used by some of the world's largest and fastest growing companies. The Ovum report highlights Demandbase's functionality that helps customers identify target accounts based on intent and then turn that interest into sales activity. According to the report, "...sales teams find Demandbase beneficial in identifying the account's activity and helping prioritize sales tasks by means of strategic support and consulting services."

"We pioneered ABM as a technology category 10 years ago and are honored to be named a leader in ABM by Ovum," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "Our operations in Europe continue to grow at a very healthy pace and this report validates our leadership position in North America and Europe."

Additionally, the report provides an overview of Demandbase's Targeting, Engagement and Conversion solutions, as well as its ABM Analytics component. Demandbase recently launched the Demandbase ABM Ecosystem, which brings together the Demandbase ABM Platform, CRM, marketing automation, and more. The new ecosystem ensures seamless integration within the ABM tech stack to leverage data, intent and account-based audiences across technologies to deliver consistent cross-channel content, messaging and business outcomes.

Ovum researched more than 70 vendors and included the top 10 ABM vendors in the report. These ABM vendors have the ability to orchestrate activity throughout the entire ABM lifecycle in conjunction with CRM and marketing automation and content or digital asset management solutions.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is a leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The company offers the only Artificial Intelligence-enabled, comprehensive ABM platform that spans Advertising, Marketing, Sales and Analytics. Enterprise leaders and high-growth companies such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce and others use Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company was named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To Market in 2016. For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

