Europe Bathroom Furniture, Furnishings & Wellness Industry 2018-2023 | Provides Regional & Product Data and Trends by Value and Volume
Sep 04, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Bathroom Furniture, Furnishings and Wellness 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 10th edition of The European market for bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness report offers an accurate comprehensive picture of the bathroom furniture and furnishings industry in Europe (covering a total of 24 countries), providing data and trends (both in value and in volume) on bathroom equipment consumption, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, for the total sector and by product.
Main macroeconomic variables necessary to analyse the performance of the sector, market trend 2018-2019 and forecast up to 2023, analysis of the competitive system, financial analysis on a sample of 70 selected European companies which have bathroom furniture as main business area, is also provided. The analysis of the distribution system in the bathroom furniture and furnishing sector in Europe considers: Bathroom specialist retailers, Wholesalers of bath products with showroom, Plumbers and installers, Furniture stores/chains and department stores, DIY, Contract, E-commerce, offering estimates, at European level, of the value of each distribution channel by product type. Standard retail prices by product and by price range are also given for a sample of companies.
This report takes into consideration fourteen bathroom macro-sectors and their main products: Bathroom furniture; Bathroom furnishings and accessories (including soap dish, towel rails, toilet brushes, tumbler holders, toilet paper holder, shower curtains, etc.); Bathroom mirrors; Shower screens and enclosures; Shower arms; Shower trays; Multifunctional shower booths; Whirlpool bathtubs (including equipped hydromassage columns and mini spa); Bathroom taps and faucets; Kitchen taps and faucets; WC seats; Ceramic sanitary ware (sinks, bidets, urinals, bathtubs); Acrylic sinks; Acrylic bathtubs.
The countries covered were divided into seven areas according to their geographical proximity and similarity in market characteristics. These areas are:
- Northern Europe (Nordics): Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden
- The United Kingdom and Ireland
- DACH and the Netherlands: Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands
- France and Belgium
- Spain and Portugal
- Italy
- Central Eastern Europe (CEE) and Greece: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Greece
Via detailed tables are shown sales data and market shares of the top European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies for each bathroom macro-sector and in each European country considered, together with short company profiles.
The report includes also a listing of 50 architectural companies valuable for the Project market, and the 30 Local (city) markets to watch on a 2023 perspective.
An address list of around 280 European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies is included.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Methodology; Research tools; Terminology
2. Basic data
- European market for bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by product. Eur million, thousand units and average prices
- Bathroom furniture; Bathroom furnishings/Accessories; Bathroom mirrors; Shower screens; Shower arms; Shower trays; Whirlpool bathtubs; Multifunctional shower booths; Bathroom and Kitchen taps and faucets; WC seats; Ceramic sanitary ware; Acrylic sinks and bathtubs
- European market for bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by country. Eur million, thousand units and average prices (factory and retail)
- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia
- Prices
- Standard retail prices in Europe, for each bathroom product considered, for a sample of companies
- Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales value in Europe by price range and by cluster of countries
3. Trend 2018-2019 and forecast 2020-2023
- Selected country indicators (population, economic and construction indicators) necessary to analyze the performance of the sector
- Market trend and forecast for the bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness sector and for the kitchen furniture sector
4. Company market shares by product
- Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of a sample among the leading companies
- Estimated bathroom sales in Europe and market shares by product for a sample among the leading companies: Bathroom furniture; Bathroom furnishings/Accessories and mirrors; Shower screens; Shower arms; Shower trays; Whirlpool bathtubs and Multifunctional shower booths; Bathroom and Kitchen taps and faucets; WC seats; Ceramic sanitary ware; Acrylic sinks and bathtubs
5. Company market shares by country
- Estimated bathroom sales and market shares by European country considered for a sample among the leading companies: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia
6. Distribution
- Europe. Estimated bathroom sales by distribution channel by product. Kitchen and Bathroom specialists; Wholesalers of bath products with showroom; Plumbers and installers; Furniture stores/chains and department stores; DIY; Contract; E-commerce
- Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies
7. Financial analysis
- Selected financial indicators for a sample of 100 European manufacturing companies that produce bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness in Europe. Profitability indicators (ROI, ROE, EBIT, EBITDA); Financial structure indicators (Assets, Shareholder funds, Cash flow, solvency ratio); Employment and Labour indicators.
8. Drivers of demand
- A selection of contacts for the Contract market: architectural offices
- Demand in a selected sample of cities and brands geocalization (Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Birmingham, Brussels, Bucharest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Dublin, Budapest, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Helsinki, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Prague, Rome, Stockholm, Turin, Vienna, Warsaw, Zurich)
9. Annex
- Address list of around 300 European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies
Companies Mentioned
- Allibert
- Antonio Lupi
- Arbi
- Arblu
- Arbonia
- Arcom
- Ballingslv
- Baden Haus
- Bathroom Brands
- Bette
- Boffi
- Bristan
- Burgbad
- ompab
- Coram
- Cubico
- Dansani-INR
- Dornbracht
- Duravit
- Duscholux
- Fackelmann
- Fournier
- Franke
- Geberit
- Gessi
- Grohe
- Guglielmi Rubinetterie
- Hansgrohe
- Haro
- Hewi
- Hoesch
- Howden Joinery
- Idea
- Ideal Standard
- Ikea
- Inda + Samo
- Jacuzzi
- Kaldewei
- Keuco
- Klafs
- Kludi
- Kohler
- Leda
- Mattson Mora
- Megius
- Nuovvo
- Nobili Rubinetterie
- Norcros
- Novellini
- Oras
- Paini Rubinetterie
- Pelipal
- Poalgi
- Porcelanosa
- Puris Bad ? Laguna
- Roca
- Roper Rhodes
- Royo
- Sanitas Troesch
- Savini + Savini Due
- Svedbergs
- Victoria Plum
- Villeroy & Boch
- Vitra Vola
- Wirquin
- Wren
