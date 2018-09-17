Europe Blockchain Technology Market 2016-2024F - Key Players are IBM, R3, Intellectsoft, Limechain, Bitfury, N-iX, Digital Asset holdings, and Microsoft
17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe Blockchain Technology Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Technology Types, by Applications, by End-Users, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Blockchain Technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 52.4% during 2018-24.
Blockchain technology is getting widely accepted among European countries owing to increasing government initiatives planned to improve the technology coupled with surging demand for the secured database. These factors have buoyed the overall growth in blockchain technology market of Europe. Blockchain technology is further anticipated to register high growth on account of potential benefits including transparency, immutability, and security from cyber-attacks which acts as an alternative to traditional financial solutions over the coming years.
The market registered a healthy growth in revenues during 2014-17, attributed to a surge in demand from end users such as BFSI, government, public sector, and real estate segments. BFSI industry has seen a shift from centralized infrastructure to decentralized distributed ledger ecosystem. Even real estate segment has inclined towards blockchain technology as blockchain constantly records and shares information which makes the process less time consuming and reduces the risk of frauds.
In Europe, Switzerland holds the majority of the market share in terms of revenues due to the establishment of crypto valley and development of various blockchain projects in the country. Malta also contributed significantly to the overall blockchain technology and is anticipated to register healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the relocation of a few big company offices to Malta.
Some of the key players in Europe blockchain technology market include- IBM, R3, Intellectsoft, Limechain, Bitfury, N-iX, Digital Asset holdings, and Microsoft.
The report thoroughly covers the Europe Blockchain Technology Market by technology type, applications, end user, and countries. The report also provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered:
By Technology Types
- Public Blockchain
- Private and Permissioned Blockchain
- Hybrid Blockchain
By Applications
- Financial
- Non-Financial
By End- User
- BFSI
- Government and Public Sector
- Transportation and Logistics
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Real Estate
- Others
By Countries
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Netherland
- Malta
- Switzerland
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- 3 N-iX
- Bitfury
- Digital Asset Holdings
- Eleks
- IBM
- IntellectSoft
- LimeChain
- Microsoft UK
- R3
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmckrx/europe_blockchain?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article