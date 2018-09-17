Europe Blockchain Technology Market 2016-2024F - Key Players are IBM, R3, Intellectsoft, Limechain, Bitfury, N-iX, Digital Asset holdings, and Microsoft

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe Blockchain Technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 52.4% during 2018-24.

Blockchain technology is getting widely accepted among European countries owing to increasing government initiatives planned to improve the technology coupled with surging demand for the secured database. These factors have buoyed the overall growth in blockchain technology market of Europe. Blockchain technology is further anticipated to register high growth on account of potential benefits including transparency, immutability, and security from cyber-attacks which acts as an alternative to traditional financial solutions over the coming years.

The market registered a healthy growth in revenues during 2014-17, attributed to a surge in demand from end users such as BFSI, government, public sector, and real estate segments. BFSI industry has seen a shift from centralized infrastructure to decentralized distributed ledger ecosystem. Even real estate segment has inclined towards blockchain technology as blockchain constantly records and shares information which makes the process less time consuming and reduces the risk of frauds.

In Europe, Switzerland holds the majority of the market share in terms of revenues due to the establishment of crypto valley and development of various blockchain projects in the country. Malta also contributed significantly to the overall blockchain technology and is anticipated to register healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the relocation of a few big company offices to Malta.

Some of the key players in Europe blockchain technology market include- IBM, R3, Intellectsoft, Limechain, Bitfury, N-iX, Digital Asset holdings, and Microsoft.

Markets Covered:



By Technology Types

Public Blockchain

Private and Permissioned Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

By Applications

Financial

Non-Financial

By End- User

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Real Estate

Others

By Countries

United Kingdom

Germany

Netherland

Malta

Switzerland

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned



3 N-iX

Bitfury

Digital Asset Holdings

Eleks

IBM

IntellectSoft

LimeChain

Microsoft UK

R3

