Europe Board Games Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018-2023 - Growing Threat from Other Gaming Platforms

The "Board Games Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Board Games Market Size is Expected to Reach Revenues of Approximately $4 Billion by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of Around 6% by 2017-2023







The growing popularity of strategy and war games and educational games is primarily driving the growth of the Europe board games market. The lure of hands-on and heads-on skill and knowledge development for different age groups is attributing to the popularity of these table top games in the European market. The leading manufacturers in the market are focusing on designing and creating an engaging and competitive environment that requires players to focus reinforce and apply to learn. These games are expected to improve games elements, problem-solving skills, discussions, and communication among players in the European market.

The complexity of several of these games will encourage the end-user to solve problems and handle situations that allow players to think through and apply what they have learned in an effective manner. The main advantage of playing these games help consumers to build on their communication and relationship skills. The economic development and increase consumer's purchasing power are driving the demand for these products in the European market.





Countries such as Germany and the UK are the largest consumers and highest revenue generators in the Europe board games market. Some games designed specifically for corporates will enhance the learning ability of professionals and helps to improve the working relationship with employees in the market.







Some of the award-winning games available in the European market include Monopoly, Settlers of Catan, and Pandemic. The games designed for this region focus on building resources and optimum management of resources, thus keeping all the players engaged until the end of the game. Development of such consumer specific games will help manufacturers gain a larger market share in the European market.





