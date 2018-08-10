Europe Board Games Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018-2023 - Growing Threat from Other Gaming Platforms
The "Board Games Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Board Games Market Size is Expected to Reach Revenues of Approximately $4 Billion by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of Around 6% by 2017-2023
The growing popularity of strategy and war games and educational games is primarily driving the growth of the Europe board games market. The lure of hands-on and heads-on skill and knowledge development for different age groups is attributing to the popularity of these table top games in the European market. The leading manufacturers in the market are focusing on designing and creating an engaging and competitive environment that requires players to focus reinforce and apply to learn. These games are expected to improve games elements, problem-solving skills, discussions, and communication among players in the European market.
The complexity of several of these games will encourage the end-user to solve problems and handle situations that allow players to think through and apply what they have learned in an effective manner. The main advantage of playing these games help consumers to build on their communication and relationship skills. The economic development and increase consumer's purchasing power are driving the demand for these products in the European market.
Countries such as Germany and the UK are the largest consumers and highest revenue generators in the Europe board games market. Some games designed specifically for corporates will enhance the learning ability of professionals and helps to improve the working relationship with employees in the market.
Some of the award-winning games available in the European market include Monopoly, Settlers of Catan, and Pandemic. The games designed for this region focus on building resources and optimum management of resources, thus keeping all the players engaged until the end of the game. Development of such consumer specific games will help manufacturers gain a larger market share in the European market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Theme Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Key Countries
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Macro-Economic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.2.1 Global Economic Development
7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Growing Number of Board Game Cafes
8.1.2 Introduction of Board Games Supported with Mobile Apps
8.1.3 Focus on Enhancement of Gaming Experience
8.1.4 Increased Focus on Online Strategy
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
8.2.2 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs
8.2.3 Counterfeit Board Games
8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.2 Growing Digitization of Board Games
8.3.3 Growing Threat from Other Gaming Platforms
8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Retailers
9.2.4 Retailers
9.2.5 End-user
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Board Games Market in Europe
10.1.1 Historical Data 2014-2016
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
10.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
11 Market by Product Type
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Tabletop Board Games Market in Europe
11.3 Card & Dice Games Market in Europe
11.4 Collectible Card Game Market in Europe
11.5 Miniature Games Market in Europe
11.6 RPG Board Games Market in Europe
12 Market by Theme Type
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Strategy & War Board Games Market in Europe
12.3 Fantasy Board Games Market in Europe
12.4 Educational Board Games Market in Europe
12.5 Sports Board Games Market in Europe
12.6 Board Games Market in Europe by Others
13 Market by Distribution Channel
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
13.3 Distribution through Retail Stores
13.4 Distribution through Online Websites
14 Market by Key Countries
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
15.3.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
16 Key Company Profiles
16.1 Asmode ditions (Group)
16.2 Hasbro
16.3 Mattel
16.4 Ravensburger
17 Other Prominent Vendors
17.1 Asmadi Games
17.2 Bezier Games
17.3 BoardGameDesign.com
17.4 Buffalo Games
17.5 Clementoni
17.6 CMON
17.7 Disney
17.8 Fremont Die Consumer Products
17.9 Games Workshop
17.10 Gibsons Games
17.11 Goliath
17.12 Grey Fox Games
17.13 IELLO Games
17.14 Indie Boards and Cards
17.15 INI
17.16 International Playthings
17.17 Kamings Trade
17.18 Learning Resources
17.19 Legendary Games
17.2 Loony Labs
17.21 Ludo Fact
17.22 Melissa & Doug
17.23 Mindware.com
17.24 North Star Games
17.25 Orchard Toys
17.26 Panda GM
17.27 Paul Lamond Games
17.28 Playroom Entertainment
17.29 Pegasus Spiele
17.3 Piatnik
17.31 Pressman Toy
17.32 RoosterFin
17.33 Reaper Miniatures
17.34 Rio Grande Games
17.35 Schmidt Spiele
17.36 Spin Master
17.37 Spontaneous Games
17.38 Surprised Stare Games
17.39 SunsOut
17.40 Talicor
17.41 The Haywire Group
17.42 The Regency Chess Company
17.43 ThinkFun
17.44 TREND Enterprises
17.45 Ultra PRO International
17.46 University Games
17.47 USAopoly
17.48 Winning Moves Games
17.49 WizKids
17.50 Wonder Forge
17.51 Zobmondo
