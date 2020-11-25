Europe Browser Isolation Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and End-Use Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The browser isolation software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 457.5 million in 2019 to US$ 1,774.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.







BFSI sector is going to instigate the demand for browser isolation software, which is further anticipated to bolster the growth of Europe browser isolation software market.There has been tremendous progress in advancements in technologies and solutions which has led the BFSI sector to settle among major growing industries in Europe.



In the current scenario, the majority of the large and small to medium BFSI players are investing on web browser security solution, which is currently boosting the Europe browser isolation software market.However, the BFSI sector is experiencing a rise in micro-financial companies in developed countries and a few developing countries that are monetizing on technologically advanced software to restrict any malware, phishing, or impersonation attacks on respective database and accounts.



The surging number of micro-financial companies is anticipated to catalyze the demand for web browser isolation software, thereby influencing the Europe browser isolation software market positively. Also cyber-security technology receiving high investments is among the other factors expected to positively influence the browser isolation software market in Europe.



In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises led the Europe browser isolation software market in 2019.The benefits conferred by browser isolation software, such as protection from malicious websites, anonymous browsing, data loss prevention, reduced number of security alerts, and prevention of malware and zero-day attacks are attracting large enterprises to adopt the browser isolation software, thus boosting browser isolation software market.



Cybercrime has become a big business whereas issue associated with cyber risk are now under prime focus for governments and organizations in Europe.Also, monetary and reputational risks are high if organizations are not focusing on implementing appropriate cyber security plan.



Large businesses have multiple business segments or locations, and their core systems are generally interconnected.When it comes to the biggest security challenges that large organizations face, advancement in previous and ongoing threats are still on top, such as targeted attacks against employees like phishing; and ransomware.



Large organizations typically have larger budgets and more resources compared to SMEs, thereby, facilitating them to take better measures against any cyber threat. As a result, there is significant growth in adoption of browser isolation software in the large enterprises in the Europe region.



Also the ongoing COVID-19 is impacting the Europe region very badly.Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK, and France are some of the worst affected member states in the European region.



Businesses including browser isolation software marketing the region are facing severe economic difficulties as they had either to suspend their operations or reduce their activities in a substantial manner.Owing to business shutdown, the region is anticipated to an economic slowdown in 2020 and most likely in 2021.



The member states of Europe, such as Italy, Spain, and Germany, have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 among its citizens.European countries represent a prominent market for security solutions including browser isolation software adoption owing to the rising BFSI industry.



In Germany, several online retailers, and banking are affected due to this pandemic. All these factors are expected to have a direct impact on browser isolation software market growth in European countries. Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, and France browser isolation software markets are anticipated to see the worst impact in 2020 and likely in 2021. However, the browser isolation software market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace after 2021.



The overall Europe browser isolation software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the browser isolation software market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe browser isolation software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe browser isolation software market. Bitdefender; Broadcom, Inc.; Bromium Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Ericom Software.; Menlo Security, Inc.; are among a few players operating in the Europe browser isolation software market.



