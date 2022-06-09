Europe Bus and Coach Markets Report 2022-2027: Major Players are Mercedes-Benz, IVECO, MAN, Scania, Volvo, EvoBus, Temsa Skoda Sabanci Ulasim Araclari, Alexander Dennis

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Bus and Coach Market By Vehicle Type (Bus and Coach), By Bus Type (Intercity Bus and Intracity Bus), By Length (6-8m, 8-10m, 10-12m, Above 12m), By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Bus and Coach Market was valued at USD5,101.92 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.44% to reach USD6,809.06 million in 2027.

Factors such as the surge in demand for public transportation services and the booming travel & tourism industry are the key drivers for the European Bus and Coach Market.

Also, the supportive government policies promoting the partnership between public and private enterprises and the introduction of high-performance and fuel-efficient buses and coaches are expected to play a crucial role to accelerate the growth of the European Bus and Coach Market.

Buses are the most common public transportation service in European cities and urban and suburban areas. Most consumers prefer buses as they provide the consumers with a cost-effective, comfortable, and convenient mode of transportation for daily commute purposes.

Europe is among the most in-demand tourist destinations worldwide, with countries like Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. They come among the most frequently visited holiday destination across the world. Tourists and travellers opt to travel and visit different tourist destinations by European buses.

They are considered the common inter-city and intra-city transportation modes as the buses and coaches are comfortable and luxurious for long-distance travel. The government is also working on the upgradation and improvement of the existing transportation infrastructure and road network.

They are partnering up with private market players and allocating huge funds for the development of the European transportation system, which is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the European Bus and Coach Market.

Based on the country analysis, France dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 19.16% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years.

Many people residing in France are tourists, students, and employees who require a massive fleet of buses for daily commuting purposes are expected to accelerate the demand for the European Bus and Coach Market for the next five years.

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), IVECO S.p.A., MAN Truck & Bus SE, Scania AB, AB Volvo, EvoBus GmbH (Setra), Temsa Skoda Sabanci Ulasim Araclari A.S., Alexander Dennis Limited are the major players operating in the European Bus and Coach Market.

