Europe Bus Market to 2022: Surging Sales of Clean Fuel Buses and Government Initiatives

The "Europe Bus Market By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe bus market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% by 2022, on account of growing sales and production of buses in the region.
Growth in the market is also expected to be backed by increasing investments in research activities by bus manufacturing companies such as Daimler AG, Volvo AG, etc., for the launch of more advanced powertrains.
Moreover, surging sales of clean fuel buses and government initiatives to shift the masses to public transportation system is anticipated to positively influence the Europe bus market during the forecast period.
Europe Bus Market, 2012 - 2022 discusses the following aspects of bus market in Europe:
- Bus Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends & Developments
- Alternate Fuel Buses - The Emerging Trend
- Growing Demand for Motor Coaches
- Surging Passenger Transport Demand
- Russia - The Dominating Region
- Medium Sized Buses - The Dominating Bus Segment
Some of the major players operating in Europe bus market are
- Mercedes (Daimler AG)
- Irisbus Iveco
- MAN Truck & Bus
- GAZ OAO
- Termomekanik Sanayi ve Ticaret A. S. (TEMSA)
- Scania AB
- Solaris Bus & Coach
- Volvo AB
- Isuzu Motors Ltd.
- Ford Motor Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Europe Bus Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others)
4.2.2. By Length (6-8 m, 8-10 m, 10-12 m & Above 12 m)
4.2.3. By Seating Capacity (15-30, 30-40, 40-50 & Above 50)
4.2.4. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG & Electric & Hybrid)
4.2.5. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)
4.2.6. By Company
4.2.7. By Country
4.2.8. Market Attractiveness Index (By Application Type)
4.2.9. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)
- Pricing Analysis
- Import Tariff
5. Russia Bus Market Outlook
6. United Kingdom Bus Market Outlook
7. France Bus Market Outlook
8. Germany Bus Market Outlook
9. Turkey Bus Market Outlook
10. Poland Bus Market Outlook
11. Romania Bus Market Outlook
12. Czech Republic Bus Market Outlook
13. Product Benchmarking
14. Market Trends & Developments
14.1. Alternate Fuel Buses - The Emerging Trend
14.2. Growing Demand for Motor Coaches
14.3. Surging Passenger Transport Demand
14.4. Russia - The Dominating Region
14.5. Medium Sized Buses - The Dominating Bus Segment
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Mercedes (Daimler AG)
15.2. Irisbus Iveco
15.3. MAN Truck & Bus
15.4. GAZ OAO
15.5. Termomekanik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (TEMSA)
15.6. Scania AB
15.7. Solaris Bus & Coach
15.8. Volvo AB
15.9. Isuzu Motors Ltd.
15.10. Ford Motor Company
16. Strategic Recommendations
