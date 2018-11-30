Europe Bus Market to 2022: Surging Sales of Clean Fuel Buses and Government Initiatives

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Bus Market By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe bus market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% by 2022, on account of growing sales and production of buses in the region.

Growth in the market is also expected to be backed by increasing investments in research activities by bus manufacturing companies such as Daimler AG, Volvo AG, etc., for the launch of more advanced powertrains.

Moreover, surging sales of clean fuel buses and government initiatives to shift the masses to public transportation system is anticipated to positively influence the Europe bus market during the forecast period.

Europe Bus Market, 2012 - 2022 discusses the following aspects of bus market in Europe:

Bus Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments



Alternate Fuel Buses - The Emerging Trend

Growing Demand for Motor Coaches

Surging Passenger Transport Demand

Russia - The Dominating Region

- The Dominating Region Medium Sized Buses - The Dominating Bus Segment

Some of the major players operating in Europe bus market are



Mercedes (Daimler AG)

Irisbus Iveco

MAN Truck & Bus

GAZ OAO

Termomekanik Sanayi ve Ticaret A. S. (TEMSA)

Scania AB

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo AB

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

