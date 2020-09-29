Europe Chitosan Markets, 2027: Essential Properties of Chitosan & Importance of Chitosan in the Human Nutrition Industry Driving the $900+ Million Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Chitosan Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Grade; Application; Source, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe chitosan market was valued at US$ 348.97 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 920.95 million by 2027, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4 % during the forecast period.

Based on country, the Europe chitosan market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. In 2018, Germany was the major market for chitosan. The production and consumption of chitosan products have consistently risen in the last decade due to growing living standards of consumers driving the demand for functional food and beverages.

Based on grade, the Europe chitosan market has been segmented into industrial grade, food grade, and pharmaceutical grade. The industrial grade segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the market for food grade chitosan is expected to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period. Offshore crabs and shrimps are basic sources used for the production of industrial-grade chitosan.



This grade is versatile and due to its solubility, high density of positive charges, and reactive free amino groups that make it suitable for industrial applications. The industrial grade chitosan acts as a chelating agent and a heavy metal trapper. Its n-benzyl sulphonate derivatives are used as a sorbent to remove metal ions in acidic medium. The industrial grade polymer is used as a dye deepening agent in the textile industry. Since chitosan is a form of the cationic polymer, it is used as a fixing agent for anionic dyes. Salt-free dyeing is also possible using chitosan with some other additives.



In the agriculture industry, the food grade chitosan is widely used in the agricultural industry in the form of coatings for seed, leaf and fruit. It is also used in the form of vegetable coating as a fertilizer. It is also applied in a controlled agrochemical release to stimulate plants immunity, increase plant yield, and provide protection against microorganisms.



The antimicrobial activity and film-forming property of chitosan make it a potential food preservative or coating material that is of natural origin. Chitosan has been declared as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry and used as a tablet disintegrant; it is also used for direct compression of tablets, production of controlled release solid dosage forms, and improvement of drug dissolution.



Advanced Biopolymers AS, KitoSano S. L., FMC Corporation, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, KitoZyme LLC, and Primex EHF are among the major players operating in the Europe chitosan market.



