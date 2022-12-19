Europe Coffee Machines Markets, Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Focus on Germany, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, & Netherlands

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Coffee Machines Market, By Product Type (Drip/Filter Coffee Machines, Espresso Coffee Machines and Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines), By End User (Residential Vs. Commercial) By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe coffee machines market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period owing to the exponential growth of coffee drinking population

The young population of the region is extremely busy with their work-life schedule and fast lifestyle. They require their beverages and snacks instantaneously, and this demand for a quick coffee is being fulfilled by a coffee machine very easily. Thereby, the ability of coffee machines to make coffee quickly and efficiently is driving the demand for the Europe coffee machines market.



Furthermore, increased awareness of coffee's health benefits, such as the reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, liver cancer, and liver diseases, and protection against heart failure is fueling the consumption rate of coffee.



Non-alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity in restaurants, offices, and cafes. With the high consumption of these beverages, the market for coffee machines is growing rapidly. These machines reduce the time and effort required to getting a coffee from coffee houses or at home.



The Europe coffee machines market is segmented into product type, end user, country, and Competitive Landscape. Based on product type, the market is fragmented into drip coffee machines/filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, and pod coffee machines /capsule coffee machines.

Due to continuous technology up-gradation in the espresso coffee machines category with many products available in the market that cater to the needs of residential as well as commercial customers, the espresso coffee machine segment is expected to continue its dominance streak in the forecast period.



The leading market players operating in Europe coffee machines market are Groupe SEB, De'Longhi S.p.A., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Jura Elektroapparate AG, Evoca S.p.A, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Koninklijke Phillips N.V, BSH Home Appliances, Rancilio Group S.p.A., Nestle' S.A.

The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Europe coffee machines market from 2017 to 2021.

coffee machines market from 2017 to 2021. To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe coffee machines market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

coffee machines market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F. To classify and forecast Europe coffee machines market based on product type, end user, country, and Competitive Landscape.

coffee machines market based on product type, end user, country, and Competitive Landscape. To identify dominant country or segment in the Europe coffee machines market.

coffee machines market. To identify drivers and challenges for Europe coffee machines market.

coffee machines market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe coffee machines market.

coffee machines market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe coffee machines market.

coffee machines market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe coffee machines market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe coffee machines market.

Groupe SEB

De'Longhi SpA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

JURA Elektroapparate AG

EVOCA SpA

Luigi Lavazza SpA

Koninklijke Phillips NV

BSH Home Appliances

Rancilio Group SpA

Nestle' SA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Europe Coffee Machines Market, By Product Type:

Drip/Filter Coffee Machines

Espresso Coffee Machines

Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines

Europe Coffee Machines Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Europe Coffee Machines Market, By Country:

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Netherlands

