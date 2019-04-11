Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe commercial lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019?2024. The Europe commercial lawn mower market is anticipated to reach values of more than $4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around5% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.

Information provided in the Europe commercial lawn mower market report include:

• The emergence of alternate spaces & community creation and its impact on the Europe commercial lawn mower market

• Impact of the landscaping industry dynamics and growth

• Robotic lawn mowers – Design and working systems

• Market growth enablers –trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints

• Garden equipment market overview – Market size and forecast | 2018?2024

• Europe commercial lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016?2017

• Market segmentation ? Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, start type, and drive type across 9countries.

• Geography ? A complete overview of the market size and forecast of the leading 9 countries

• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 50 other prominent players.

Key Highlights of the Europe Commercial Mower Market:

1. The increasing penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China will encourage vendors to launch innovative machines at affordable price points in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

2. The leading manufacturers are leveraging the availability of best in class infrastructure and R&D support to launch new variants with increased durability in the European market.

3. Electric-powered mowers are gaining momentum in the European market, which helps in a 40% reduction of carbon dioxide and a 99% reduction of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and methane.

4. Snapper Pro and Ferris offer a cruise control bar with their walk-behind lawn mowers, which enables the operator to set the speed and also allow overrule it with thumb controls.

5. Leading vendors are targeting home improvement stores such as Sears, Lowe's, Menards, OBI, Home Depot, and RobotShop to boost their online sales revenues in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

6. The EU regulations on energy-efficiency and noise guidelines will lead to the launch of energy-saving models and upgrades in the European market.



Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis

Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Product Type

• Walk-behind Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push Mower (excl. Reel)

o Hover Mowers

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero Turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers



Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

o Corded & Cordless

o Battery-powered

• Propane-powered



Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

End-user Type

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Drive Type

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Start Type

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



Market Size & Forecast by Country| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Countries

o Belgium

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Switzerland

o The Netherlands

o The UK



Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Overview

The growing demand for advanced technology, route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment is propelling the growth in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The leading vendors are offering new technology and services such as lawn aeration, tree, and shrub care, and insect and disease control to sustain the intense competition in the European market. Technology companies are developing applications for the landscaping industry that allow customers to book lawn care services in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The introduction of new variants of robotic lawn mowers for professional landscaping services will revolutionize the Europe commercial lawn mower market. Vendors such as Husqvarna introduced new product variants with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup to attract the maximum number of consumers in the Europe market. Switzerland is leading the revenue contribution for robotic mowers in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The increasing number of lifestyle communities and public parks will boost the adoption of commercial garden equipment in the Europe market. The development of lightweight gardening tools has made it easy for users to use these tools in the market. The Horizon 2020 program focus on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations by leveraging on advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. The initiation of this project will contribute to the growing revenues in the Europe commercial lawn mower market over the next few years.

Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

The growing influx of battery-powered products and multi-use equipment will transform the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The professional landscaping services within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking for zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment, thereby fueling the demand for battery-powered mowers in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. Vendors are working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones in the Europe lawn mower market. The development of lithium-ion battery technology characterized by low self-discharge is expected to revolutionize market during the forecast period. Technological advances focused on improving run times and power are expected to level the performance of battery-powered products to compete with conventional engine-powered models in commercial markets. The launch of single-engine and transmission fitted with attachments that can carry out tasks such as leaf blowing, prepping seedbeds, leveling soil, edging sidewalks, mowing and throwing, will not only reduce the cost of acquiring and maintaining equipment but also improve workflow efficiency enabling the labor to swap out attachments and increase uptime in the market. The launch of a variety of commercial walk-behind and riding mowers will boost sales in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

Top trends observed in the Europe commercial lawn mower market include:

o Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

o Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

o Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

o Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs



Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe commercial lawn mower market is highly fragmented due to the presence of both international and regional players. The increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will encourage vendors to develop new technologies to sustain the level of competition in the European market.



The major vendors in the Europe commercial lawn mower market are:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• STIGA

• The Toro Company



Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tool, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Limited, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt), Makita Corporation, Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, MilagrowHumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, The Kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).

The report also includes

1. The analysis of the Europe commercial lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe commercial lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

