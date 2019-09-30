Europe Companion Diagnostics Market to 2025 by Technology, Indication, Cancer Type, Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Companion Diagnostics Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Companion Diagnostics Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Companion diagnostics is an in vitro medical device which offers essential information for safe and effective use of a biological output or a corresponding drug. The test also helps healthcare professionals to decide if a certain therapy product is beneficial to patients and can tackle any possible severe side effects.



The development of the companion diagnostics industry will be stepping up with increasing cases of adverse drug reaction (ADR). Due to the incompatibility of certain patients with conventional treatment, adverse drug reactions occur and may cause life-threatening results. However, elevated costs of companion diagnostics can to some extent hinder business growth.



Increased R&D of focused therapies, increasing demand for the personalized medication in developing markets, and the identification of new biomarkers under multiple circumstances in addition to a larger amount of unmet cancer therapy requirements, are altogether pushing the market towards exponential growth during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Almac Group

ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.)

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Novartis AG

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Chapter 6. Company Profiles



