Europe Construction Market Databook Series 2020 - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 100 Cities, Risk Assessment
May 01, 2020, 14:45 ET
The European residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2015-2019. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be USD 0.7 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 2.5% during review period.
The European residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2015-2019. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be USD 0.7 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 2.5% during review period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on european construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 100 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Europe.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Countries Covered
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Greece
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of Europe building and infrastructure construction industry.
- Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across top 150 cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
