Europe Content Delivery Network Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe Content Delivery Network Market By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Europe Content Delivery Network Market By Type, By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% by 2023, owing to increasing number of smart devices, growing internet penetration, rising adoption of CDN by various enterprises and SMEs, and increasing demand for SMAC technologies are some of the other key factors expected to aid the market growth.Moreover, growing traction of AR and VR applications across gaming, media & entertainment and other sectors would have a positive impact on the region's CDN market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Inc., CenturyLink, Ltd., Limelight Networks, Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., CDNetworks Co Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd., Internap Corporation, and Cloudflare Inc., among others.



"Europe Content Delivery Network Market By Type, By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of content delivery network market in Europe:

•Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with content delivery network distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



