Europe Content Delivery Network Market Report 2020-2025 - Growing Traction of AR and VR Applications Across Gaming, Media & Entertainment
May 17, 2021, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), by Service Provider, by Content Type, by Solution, by Adjacent Service, by End User, by Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market stood at $ 3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 29% to reach $ 16.79 billion by 2025.
The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of smart devices, growing internet penetration, rising adoption of CDN by various enterprises and SMEs, and increasing demand for SMAC technologies. Moreover, growing traction of AR and VR applications across gaming, media & entertainment and other sectors would have a positive impact on the region's CDN market during the forecast period.
The European Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is segmented based on type, service provider, content type, solution, adjacent services, end-user and country. Based on type, the market can be categorized into video CDN and non-video CDN.
Video CDN segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the increase in penetration of video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., coupled with the growing availability of video content across various social media sites and availability of high-quality videos.
Based on solution, the market can be categorized into Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization and Cloud Security. Among these, media delivery segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing digital media supported devices, increasing internet penetration and surging adoption of OTT applications which has fueled the adoption of content delivery network for seamless media delivery over the internet.
Major player operating in the European Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market include Akamai Technologies, Inc., CenturyLink, Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T, Verizon Communication Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd (ChinaNetCenter), Alphabet Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Communications Ltd, CDNetworks Co Ltd, Limelight Networks, Inc., StackPath, LLC, Internap Holding LLC, Deutsche Telekom AG, Cloudflare Inc. and G Core Labs S.A.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19
4. Analyst View
5. Voice of Customer
6. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Landscape
7. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)
7.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)
7.2.3. By Content Type (Static Vs. Dynamic)
7.2.4. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization, Cloud Security and Others)
7.2.5. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)
7.2.6. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
7.2.7. By Country
7.2.8. By Company
7.2.9. Market Map (By Type, By Service Provider, By Content Type, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End-User and By Country)
8. Germany Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Service Provider
8.2.3. By Content Type
8.2.4. By Solution
8.2.5. By Adjacent Services
8.2.6. By End User
9. United Kingdom Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Service Provider
9.2.3. By Content Type
9.2.4. By Solution
9.2.5. By Adjacent Services
9.2.6. By End User
10. France Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & By Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Service Provider
10.2.3. By Content Type
10.2.4. By Solution
10.2.5. By Adjacent Services
10.2.6. By End User
11. Spain Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & By Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Service Provider
11.2.3. By Content Type
11.2.4. By Solution
11.2.5. By Adjacent Services
11.2.6. By End User
12. Italy Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & By Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Type
12.2.2. By Service Provider
12.2.3. By Content Type
12.2.4. By Solution
12.2.5. By Adjacent Services
12.2.6. By End User
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.
15.2. CenturyLink, Ltd.
15.3. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
15.4. AT&T
15.5. Verizon Communication Inc.
15.6. Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd (ChinaNetCenter)
15.7. Alphabet Inc.
15.8. NTT Communications Corporation
15.9. Microsoft Corporation
15.10. Tata Communications Ltd
15.11. CDNetworks Co Ltd
15.12. Limelight Networks, Inc.
15.13. StackPath, LLC
15.14. Internap Holding LLC
15.15. Deutsche Telekom AG
15.16. Cloudflare Inc.
15.17. G Core Labs S.A
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8jnw0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article