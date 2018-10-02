Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2018 Featuring ASOS, Alibaba, Amazon.com, Wish & eBay

DUBLIN, Oct 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The share of online shoppers in Europe making purchases cross-border increased by more than 10 percentage points over the past 5 years, reaching more than four in ten digital buyers in the EU, and above 50% of the overall region's online shoppers, according to data cited in the report. The main motives for buying from out-of-country sellers included finding better deals and products or brands not available at domestic shops. At the same time, payment security and lack of clarity regarding total costs of fees and duties were the top two concerns of Europe's online shoppers when buying cross-border.

Fashion and electronics were the leading product categories bought online by Europe's cross-border shoppers last year. Books and other media products shared the third rank with cosmetics and perfumes, with some variance among the countries covered in the report. Also the top destinations for cross-border online shopping varied by country, with China, the UK, the USA and Germany named most frequently as the countries purchased from.

Although large international players such as Alibaba, Amazon, eBay and Wish are among the main beneficiaries of the cross-border E-Commerce growth, smaller European companies are also grasping the benefits of online exports. According to a survey of EU companies cited in the report, the share of E-Commerce enterprises selling cross-border within the region was relatively consistent across the company sizes, with only a one percentage point difference in cross-border E-Commerce sales penetration between small and large online sellers.

Questions Answered in this Report

How many online shoppers in Europe buy cross-border?

buy cross-border? What are the top product categories in European cross-border E-Commerce?

Where do Europe's cross-border digital buyers shop at?

cross-border digital buyers shop at? What are the main drivers of the cross-border E-Commerce sales growth in Europe ?

? Which European countries are leading in the cross-border online shopping trend?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. Europe



Companies Mentioned



ASOS PLC

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Wish Inc.

eBay Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z54sx4/europe?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

