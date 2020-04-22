Europe Date Sugar Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Form ; End Use ; Origin ; Sales Channel, and Geography

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European date sugar market was valued at US$ 553.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 850.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019–2027.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887354/?utm_source=PRN







Date sugar is a sort of sugar sold in natural food stores since it is less processed than regular sugars.It is produced using dried dates and adds a rich sweetness to recipes.



It is available in various forms such as granules and crystal, powdered, syrup or liquid.Increasing demand for low glycemic index (GI) drives the growth of the date sugar market.



Low glycemic food, also known as diabetic food, is the diet that is recommended for individuals with high blood glucose or diabetes mellitus.Growing demand for date sugar from the manufacturers of processed snacks and cereals also drives the growth of the market.



However, wide availability of cost effective yet potential alternative sweeteners restricts the growth of date sugar market. For instance, coconut sugar can be used as a replacement for date sugar. Honey, fruit juices and nectars, molasses, and maple syrup and other natural sugars are expected to restrain the growth of the date sugar market. The usage of date sugar in the making of some nutritional bars such as protein bars, snack bars, meal replacement bars and whole food bars enhances the properties of these bars. The nutritional bars are among the best substitutes for a proper meal for individuals who need instant energy. The increasing number of the working population, followed by a hectic lifestyle, is driving the demand for these nutritional bars. Also, the shifting priorities of consumers on healthier diets have led the preference for 'organic' and 'nutrition-rich' food products. Increasing health consciousness and a rise in disposable income has boosted consumer spending on spending on healthy food. All these factors have encouraged food and snack providers to spawn nutrition-rich foods by amalgamating flavor and nourishment packed in convenient formats to capitalize on growing demand.



Based on form, the European date sugar market is segmented into granules and crystal, powdered, and syrup/liquid.The powdered segment holds the largest share in the European date sugar market.



Granulated date sugar, which is sometime referred as industrial sugar, is a rich source of carbohydrates which is soluble in nature.Granulated date sugar is mainly used in the food & beverages industries, bakeries, and confectionery.



Granulated date sugar is used as a main component in the production of cookies, biscuits, cakes, pastry, muffins, jams, marmalades, and among others.Powdered date sugar is a fine powder of date sugar which is more soluble in nature compared to granulated sugar.



However, it is also used in bakery and confectionery but majorly they are used in dressings and condiments, sauces and spreads. Increasing consumption of confectionery and bakery food products is the key factor propelling the growth of powdered date sugar market. Date sugar syrup is gaining popularity owing to its long shelf life. Additionally, it offers a better alternative to the conventional granular or powdered date sugar. Nontoxicity, anti-crystal, anti-freezing humectant, and preservative properties are the major factors driving the demand for date sugar syrup.



Based on country, the European date sugar market is segmented into Germany, Russia, Italy, the UK, France, and rest of Europe.Germany holds the largest share of the European date sugar market, and the date sugar market in rest of Europe is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.



These countries are witnessing rising demand for date sugar from the manufacturers of bakery and confectionery products.The growing consciousness among consumers for a healthy lifestyle, along with the increasing end-use application in multiple industries, is surging the growth of the market.



Moreover, expanding disposable income and rising purchasing capabilities among the population are positively impacting the market growth.Over the years, the investments in the development of food and beverage manufacturing process have grown significantly and are further anticipated to grow at a high rate.



Rising foreign direct investments have resulted in the economic growth in the region. Rising awareness about the health benefits and increasing date sugar usage in foodstuff are propelling the market growth in the region. Rising expenditure towards research and development activities, to diversify the application base of date sugar has also led to the market growth.



Naturalia Ingredients srl, NOW Foods, Ario Co., Hain Daniels Group, and MGT Dried Fruit company are among the key players present in European date sugar market.



The overall size of European date sugar market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European date sugar market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the European date sugar market.



