Europe Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024

Report Description

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 country reports (Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia).

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.



The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Reasons to Buy



In-depth understanding of overall gift card and digital (e-gift card) market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2015-2024) for gift cards and digital (e-gift card) at regional and country level.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your digital (e-gift card) strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales

Closed loop gift card market share by key retailers

Key Topics Covered:



All regional, and country reports mentioned above will have the following:



1 Total Gift Spend Analyzer

1.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

1.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

1.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2015-2024

1.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

1.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

1.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

1.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

2.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2015-2024

2.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

3.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2015-2024

3.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



4 Gift Card Spend Analyzer

4.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

4.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2015-2024

4.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2015-2024

4.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

4.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute



5 Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

5.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2015-2024

5.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

5.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2015-2024

5.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

5.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2015-2024

5.7 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

5.8 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

5.9 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis



6 Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

6.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

6.2 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

6.3 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

6.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Company Type



7 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

7.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024

7.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024

7.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024

7.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2015-2024



8 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

8.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2015-2024

8.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

8.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector

8.4 Ecommerce & Department Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.5 Restaurants & Bars Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.6 Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.7 Entertainment & Gaming Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.8 Specialty Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.9 Health & Wellness Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

8.10 Travel Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024



9 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



Carrefour SA

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises SA

Auchan Group SA

Systme U Centrale Nationale Sa

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Louis Delhaize SA

Darty Plc

Oxylane Group

Groupe Fnac

Amazon.com Inc

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Galeries Lafayette Group

Boulanger SA

Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Aldi Group

Rewe Group

Amazon.com Inc

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Tengelmann Group, The

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Otto Group

Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg

Intersport International Corp (IIC)

Hudson's Bay Co

Mller Ltd & Co KG

Coop Italia scarl

CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl

Esselunga SpA

Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA

Auchan Group SA

Gruppo Eurospin

Carrefour SA

Crai Secom SpA

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Coin SpA, Gruppo

Euronics International Ltd

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Expert International GmbH

Finiper SpA

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Auchan Group SA

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

Sportmaster Group

Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA

Ulmart ZAO

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Tesco Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc

Amazon.com Inc

Matalan Ltd

New Look Group Plc

Arcadia Group Ltd

John Lewis Partnership Plc

Marks & Spencer Plc

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Co-operative Group Ltd, The

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Home Retail Group

C&J Clark International Ltd

Edinburgh Woollen Mill

