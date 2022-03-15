Europe E-Pharmacy Markets 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Varied Product Offerings & Business Models, Competitive Pricing & Heavy Promotions

Mar 15, 2022, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Pharmacy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe ePharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17.59% during the period 2022-2027.
The online pharmacy market is trending in most of the developing and developed countries in Europe. The trend from offline to online is the future and there is the major growth potential for online pharmacies in Southern European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The fastest-growing regional market is Germany due to the increasing internet penetration and rising awareness regarding online over-the-counter benefits.
The growing internet penetration and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed countries have paved the way for the development of online pharmacies in recent years. People are more inclined to make payments online instead of paying by cash and are finding online shopping more convenient, resulting in a positive scenario for the adoption of online pharmacies during the forecast period.
The online pharmacy market in Europe is segmented into medicine type, platform type, product type, and geography. The medicine type includes OTC medicines and prescription medicines. In 2021, the medications market segment accounted for a 75.11% share of the online pharmacy market in Europe.
In terms of geography, the market is divided into EU-5, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Nordic region. The online pharmacy market in Europe was dominated by EU-5 with the highest revenue share of 59.52% in 2021.
The market is strengthened with the presence of key players in Europe, such as Zur Rose Group and SHOP APOTHEKE. These two players have already acquired other major and minor players in the market to increase their market share and use their resources.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- E- Pharmacy Enables Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines for End-users
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Chronically ill Patient Population
- Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes
- Growing health awareness & self-medication among the European population
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Prominent Vendors
- Zur Rose Group
- Shop Apotheke
Other Prominent Vendors
- AMX Holdings
- Apteka.ru
- Apotea
- Apoteket
- AZETA
- BestPharmacy
- Chemist4U
- Chemist Direct
- Cocooncenter
- DeOnlineDrogist
- Euro-Pharmas
- Express Pharmacy
- Farmacia Internacional
- Index Medical
- INHOUSE PHARMACY
- Juvalis
- Lekarna WPK
- Lloyds Pharmacy
- MedExpress Enterprises
- MonCoinSante
- Mistletoe Pharmacy
- myCARE
- Prvalekarna
- MEDS
- Newpharma
- Oxford Online Pharmacy
- Parafarmacia-online
- Pharmacy2U
- Pharmacy Direct GB
- PROTEK Group
- SBER EAPTEKA
- Simple Online Pharmacy
- The independent pharmacy
- The French pharmacy
- UK Meds Direct
- WebMed Pharmacy
- Lekarnar
- Pharm24
- Pharmacy4u
- Vamida
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Factors Driving E-Pharmacy Market in Europe
7.2 Covid Impact on E-Pharmacy Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising E-Prescriptions Driving Online Pharmacies
8.2 Covid-19 Acting as a Catalyst for Online Pharmacies
8.3 Strategic Acquisitions to Expand Market for Online Pharmacy Vendors
8.4 Varied Product Offerings & Business Models, Competitive Pricing & Heavy Promotions
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 E-Pharmacies Enable Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines
9.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Patient Population
9.3 Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes
9.4 Growing Health Awareness & Self-Medication
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Illegal Online Pharmacy Practices & Stringent Regulatory Framework
10.2 Concerns With Data Breach & Privacy Issues
10.3 Competition from Hospitals & Brick-And-Mortar Pharmacies
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Medicine Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 OTC Medicines
12.4 Prescription Medicines
13 Platform Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Mobile
13.4 Desktop
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Medications
14.4 Health, Wellness & Nutrition
14.5 Personal Care & Essentials
14.6 Others
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b81da
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article