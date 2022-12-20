Europe Electric Lawn Mowers Market Assessment Report 2022: A $4.2 Billion Market by 2027 - Increasing Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electric lawn mowers market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.79%

The growth is attributed to the rising integration of sustainable practices into landscapes and significant innovations in battery technology. Therefore, lithium-ion technologies are expected to support the demand for electric lawn mowers across the region.



Urban green spaces are expected to gain momentum across Europe as these are considered key contributors to sustainability. The EU'S 2030 biodiversity strategy aims at bringing green infrastructure back into cities. Hence, such initiatives are expected to boost the green areas across Europe, thereby boosting the demand for electric lawn mowers in the market.



The increasing government initiatives to maintain lower noise levels encourage the launch of new electric lawn mower models with lower noise emissions. For instance, Directive 2000/14/ of the European Commission has set various regulations and guidelines for the noise emissions of outdoor equipment.



The high penetration of the tech-savvy population backed by high-income levels is encouraging the demand for robotic lawn mowers and enhancing user experience. These lawn mowers provide higher efficiency, high speed, better feedback, and controlled operations compared to other manually operated mowers, supporting their demand in the market.



SEGMENT OVERVIEW



The electric walk-behind lawn mowers are highly popular among residential users. Moreover, these lawn mowers are highly preferred in the landscaping market, largely owing to the perception that it translates to fewer emissions and eliminates the need for fuel refilling.

The demand for robotic lawn mowers from small-sized lawns and gardens is high in Europe, as most lawns and gardens tend to be small. A large range of existing vendors of robotic lawn mowers caters to this segment.

The modern lithium-ion batteries support the growth of battery-powered lawn mowers in the market. These lawn mowers are heavier and costlier than corded ones but are highly environment friendly and offer better flexibility, which offers substantial growth opportunities for this segment in the market.

Residential users are likely to opt for the equipment which offers comfort, ease of operation, and better-quality performance. Battery-powered robotic lawn mowers, which save time constructively and avoid all the hassles compared to traditional equipment, are expected to witness surging demand among homeowner consumers during the forecast period.

Lower maintenance and operating costs and the elimination of the large fuel expenses encourage the adoption of electric lawn mowers by landscaping companies across various European countries. Also, the vendors are launching commercial electric lawn mowers with better run time to encourage their adoption by the landscaping companies in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch, Stanley, Black & Decker, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company are some of the leading players dominating the Europe electric lawn mowers market.

The vendors are making significant investments to enhance the battery performance, increase run time and bring new features to ensure a sustainable presence in a hypercompetitive environment. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence.

While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors, as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it will be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.

Major vendors distribute their products via a wide network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, and online channels. In addition, these vendors focus on establishing a close partnership with retailers and other producers of outdoor power devices.

Also, increasing diversification among consumer purchases is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for electric lawn mowers during the forecast period.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In Germany , mowing a lawn on Sundays, holidays, and between 8 PM and 7 AM can lead to a penalty. Thus, the demand for noiseless equipment generates sales of battery-powered lawn mowers.

, mowing a lawn on Sundays, holidays, and can lead to a penalty. Thus, the demand for noiseless equipment generates sales of battery-powered lawn mowers. The volatility of raw material prices seriously threatens vendor profit margins.

The high labor cost across various European countries such as France , Sweden , Italy , and others is encouraging the adoption of autonomous/robotic lawn mowers in the market.

, , , and others is encouraging the adoption of autonomous/robotic lawn mowers in the market. In 2021, the EU imported nearly 45% of gasoline from Russia . The high reliance on gasoline is creating several challenges for the European market, propelling the demand for electric lawn mowers across the region.

. The high reliance on gasoline is creating several challenges for the European market, propelling the demand for electric lawn mowers across the region. The cost of preserving the environment in lawns and gardens has been growing in recent years, which is expected to boost the electric walk-behind lawn mowers market. It is projected that the development of green spaces and eco-cities is a big catalyst for the electric lawn mowers market.

In 2011, the Austrian government launched "Smart City Vienna" as a part of its efforts to reduce the environmental carbon footprint. Further, Austrians are more inclined toward spending on eco-friendly products supporting market growth.

In 2021, Europe accounted for nearly 24% of golf course development projects worldwide. Moreover, between 2016 and 2020, the region opened nearly 80 new golf courses. Hence, such developments are driving the demand for electric ride-on mowers in the market.

SNIPPETS

Robotic lawn mowers are the fastest growing category in the electric lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to add over USD 1 billion during 2021-2027.

during 2021-2027. Battery-powered lawn mowers are the key revenue contributors in the Europe electric lawn mowers market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.

electric lawn mowers market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period. In 2021, Germany was the major contributor to the Europe electric lawn mowers market and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AL-KO Gardentech

AS-Motor

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra

Einhell Germany AG

Emak S.p.A

E.Zicom

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology (GTECH)

Hanghou Favor Robot Technology

IRobot

LG Electronics

LINEATIELLE s.r.l

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

Positecgroup

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

The Kobi Company

Volta

WIPER SRL

YAMABIKO

Zipper Maschinen GmbH

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Key Highlights

7.3 Snippets

7.4 Segment Review

7.5 Vendor Landscape



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 History of Lawn Mowers

8.3 Total Cost of Ownership

8.4 Consumer Behavior

8.5 Penetration of Grassland Area

8.6 Urban Green Spaces

8.7 Electric Lawn Mowers Market: Expert Insights

8.8 Recent Developments

8.8.1 New Product Launches

8.8.2 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

8.9 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry

8.10 Value Chain Analysis

8.11 Regulations & Standards

8.12 Impact of Covid-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Development of Robotic Lawn Mowers

9.2 Increasing Cover of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

9.3 Growth in Landscaping Industry

9.4 Advances in Battery Technology

9.5 Development of Smart Cities



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Demand from Golf Course End-Users

10.2 Increasing Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

10.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

10.4 Rising Gasoline Prices

10.5 Lower Maintenance & Operating Cost



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & Growth of Artificial Grass Usage

11.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins

11.3 Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

11.4 Lower Efficiency Than Gasoline Lawn Mowers



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Geographic Insights

12.3 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Electric Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

13.5 Electric Robotic Lawn Mowers

13.6 Electric Ride-On Lawn Mowers



14 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Electric Self-Propelled Mowers

14.5 Electric Push Mowers

14.6 Electric Hover Mowers



15 Ride-On Mowers

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Electric Standard Ride-On Mowers

15.5 Electric Zero-Turn Mowers

15.6 Electric Lawn Tractors

15.7 Electric Garden Tractors



16 Power Source

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Electric Corded

16.5 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered



17 End-User

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Residential

17.5 Professional Landscaping Services

17.6 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

17.7 Government & Others



18 Drive-Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Manual Drive

18.5 Rwd

18.6 Fwd

18.7 Awd



19 Start Type

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Push Start

19.5 Key Start

19.6 Recoil Start



20 Blade Type

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Deck/Standard Blades

20.5 Mulching Blades

20.6 Lifting Blades

20.7 Cylinder Blades



21 Distribution Channel

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

21.3 Market Overview

21.4 Offline

21.4.1 Market Overview

21.4.2 Dealers & Distributors

21.4.3 Specialty Stores

21.4.4 Mass Market Players

21.5 Online

21.5.1 Market Overview

21.5.2 Direct Sales

21.5.3 Third-Party Sales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y47yem

