Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 15.55 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The Europe electric two-wheeler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13.12% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The demand for high-power electric motorcycles is rapidly increasing across Europe . Electric high-power motorcycles are increasingly being adopted by consumers and are expected to emerge as an important trend during the forecast period. Although electric two-wheelers account for a smaller percentage of the overall two-wheelers market, their demand is predicted to grow over the next few years. The Europe electric two-wheeler market is expected to reach over USD 12 billion by 2026. In terms of volume, the Europe electric two-wheeler market was estimated grow at a CAGR of over 12%. Increased concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, better convenience associated with two-wheeler sharing services, and technical developments in vehicle sharing and fleet management systems are driving market expansion in recent years. Currently, many electric two-wheelers use lithium-ion batteries or nickel-metal hybrid as they are easy to procure and lower the cost of electric two-wheelers. However, lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) are also in demand as they are superior in terms of range, speed, and required charging time As electric two-wheelers face the issue of lack of charging infrastructure, removable battery technology has emerged as the solution for the lack of charging infrastructure in Europe . With a large number of new entrants competing against each other, the E2W market is highly competitive and characterized by moderate barriers to entry. The players with strong brands, highly differentiated premium products, and well-established distribution networks offer the most appealing investment prospects in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, voltage, power, battery type, battery technology, battery current, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 17 other vendors

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market – Segmentation

Nickel metal hybrid batteries and lithium-ion batteries are majorly used in the European electric bike market, and the segment holds over 60% share. The sales of e-bikes have increased rapidly in Europe as Europeans have higher WTP (willingness to pay) for e-bikes and other electric two-wheelers that offer higher quality and performance.

as Europeans have higher WTP (willingness to pay) for e-bikes and other electric two-wheelers that offer higher quality and performance. The 48V batteries are important for EVs as they are low in costs and safe for consumers. The 48V voltage level is expected to have the majority share in the electric vehicle market battery segment. They are the most common type of voltage provided in an electric two-wheeler.

The power of a battery is a major differentiator in an electric two-wheeler as it directly impacts the scooter range, speed, mileage, and price. In 2020, the less than 5kW segment led the market, accounting for 76.28% and 77.40% share in terms of value and volume, respectively, as there is a larger number of vehicles with less than 5kW power which is manufactured and used across Europe .

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market by Product Type

E-bike



E-Scooter



E-Motorcycle

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market by Voltage

48 V



60V



72 V & Above

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market by Power

<5KW



6-15KW



>15KW

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market by Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery



Nickel Metal Hybrid



Lead Acid Batteries

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market by Battery Technology

Removable Battery



Non- Removable Battery

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market by Battery Current

<25Ah Battery



>25Ah Battery

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market – Dynamics

The demand for high-power electric motorcycles is rapidly increasing across Europe. Electric high-power motorcycles are increasingly being adopted by consumers and are expected to emerge as an important trend during the forecast period. As the market demand has been increasing, many motorcycle vendors have started manufacturing electric high-power motorcycles in recent years. For instance, in 2020, several gasoline-based vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have announced plans to introduce high-power electric motorcycles during the forecast period. As a result, one of the primary industry trends is the increased demand for electric motorcycles with high-power engines. The electric motorcycles are available in both low-powered and high-powered versions across Europe. The high-power electric motorcycles offer more than 30 kW of power and are similar in aesthetics to ICE motorcycles. Hence, the growth in production and marketing of such products is expected to create demand in the market in the coming years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Investments in E2W Market

Development of Charging Infrastructure

Demand for E-Scooter Sharing Services

Government Incentives for Electric Vehicles

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market – Geography

In Germany, the electric two-wheeler market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as consumers use e-bikes and other E2Ws for various purposes such as for fun, leisure, travel to work, exercise, and others. For fun, exercise, and leisure, mostly e-bikes are preferred by consumers in Germany. E-bikes are finding demand among all age groups; hence, there is a huge scope for growth in the market. The e-bike market in particular is expected to generate higher revenue during the forecast period in the country. Germany has huge potential and various opportunities to gain a higher market share in the E2W market as sales are steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, sales growth was at an all-time high at around 40% compared to 2019. Also, E2Ws with a voltage of lesser than 36V are preferred by consumers as the cost increases with higher voltage and other technical features. The increase in the sales of electric two-wheelers in Germany is due to the consumer shift towards electric fleet and environmental awareness and this shift is expected to increase further in the country over the next few years.

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market by Geography

Germany

Netherlands

Belgium

Italy

France

Spain

UK

RoE

Major Vendors

Askoll

BMW

Piaggio

Energica

PIERER MOBILITY

Other Prominent Vendors

Benelli

Ducati Motor

Ecoride

Electric Life Store

Emco

ETRIX

Gazelle

GOVECS

GEOBIKE

HORWIN

Johammer

KOGA

Silence

Sparta

Unu

Wayel

Zero Motorcycles

