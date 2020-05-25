Europe Electronic Filter Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Filter Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and European Analysis by Type (Low Pass Filter, High Pass Filter, Band Pass Filter, Band Stop Filter, and All Pass Filter); Application (Power Supplies, Audio Electronics, Radio Communications, and Analog to Digital Conversion); and Country



The electronic filter market in European was valued at US$ 1104.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1476.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during from 2020 to 2027. The European region consumer electronic industry has become matured and is surrounded by high technology connectivity. The expansion of the 5G network is forecasted to have a significant impact on the electronics industry. Due to the roll-out of 5G network, the production of other devices, such as chipsets and smartphones will also increase. Therefore, the 5G trend would create a positive impact on the growth of the telecommunication and electronics industry, which will further propel the adoption of electronic filters and is likely to drive the growth of European electronic filter market.



The low pass filter segment by type led the European electronic filter market.The low pass filter enables low-frequency signals from 0Hz to its cut-off frequency.



This feature is vital as it assists in avoiding unwanted interferences every time it comes to varied transmission bands. Moreover, the low pass filters are used in audio applications, AC current in a circuit, and block high frequencies.



Overall size of the European electronic filter market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European electronic filter market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the electronic filter based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the European region.Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the European electronic filter industry. ABB Ltd, AVX Corporation, and Circutor SA are among the key players present in the European electronic filter market.



