Europe Enteral Nutrition Market (2020 to 2030) - by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe enteral nutrition market accounted for $2,107.6 million in 2019 and will grow by 8.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases and surge in adoption of enteral nutrition amid COVID-19 pandemic.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe enteral nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe enteral nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country.



For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Nutrient, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe enteral nutrition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Nutrient

3.1 Market Overview by Nutrient

3.2 Protein Based Nutrition

3.2.1 Standard Protein Diet

3.2.2 High Protein Supplement

3.2.3 Protein for Diabetic Patients

3.2.4 Other Protein-based Nutrition

3.3 Carbohydrates Based Nutrition

3.4 Fat Based Nutrition

3.5 Vitamin Based Nutrition

3.6 Other Nutrition Types



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Critical Care

4.3 Diabetes

4.4 Neurology

4.5 Oncology

4.6 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Category

5.1 Market Overview by Category

5.2 Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness

5.3 Enteral Nutrition with Standard Formula



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Form

6.1 Market Overview by Product Form

6.2 Liquid Enteral Nutrition

6.3 Powder Enteral Nutrition



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Pediatric

7.3 Adults

7.4 Geriatric



8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

8.2 Distribution by Hospitals

8.3 Distribution by Retail Pharmacies

8.4 Distribution by Online Pharmacies



9 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 UK

9.4 France

9.5 Spain

9.6 Italy

9.7 Russia

9.8 Rest of European Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Europe Health Products, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser Group LLC

Victus, Inc.

11 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1lbcn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

