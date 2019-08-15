Europe Extruded Polystyrene Market for Thermal Insulation Products, 2019 Report with Profiles of Key Suppliers & Directory
Aug 15, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - Extruded Polystyrene - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Built upon the expertise in the global thermal insulation markets, the study details demand for 2018 and provides anticipated market figures for 2023. Forecast years are presented and market rankings (or market shares where available) of Europe's leading insulation companies are indicated, by both country and product type. Market influences and trends are also outlined. Market data is given in cubic metres, tonnes and euros.
The following market breakdown is provided:
End-use Sectors Covered:
Building
- Domestic Buildings - Flooring
- Domestic Buildings - Roofing
- Domestic Buildings - Wall
- Commercial Buildings
- Cold Stores
- Agricultural Storage
Industry
- Pipe Lagging
- Domestic Appliances
- Transport
- Process Plant
The contents of the report are based on a thorough investigation of the European markets, which includes extensive primary research across these throughout the first half of 2019, and an examination of relevant secondary sources and statistics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction - XPS
1.1 Prices
1.2 Densities
2. Market Overview - XPS
2.1 Macroeconomic Overview
2.2 AT - Construction by Type
2.3 BE - Construction by Type
2.4 NL - Construction by Type
2.5 DK - Construction by Type
2.6 FI - Construction by Type
2.7 FR - Construction by Type
2.8 DE - Construction by Type
2.9 IE - Construction by Type
2.10 IT - Construction by Type
2.11 NO - Construction by Type
2.12 PT - Construction by Type
2.13 ES - Construction by Type
2.14 SE - Construction by Type
2.15 CH - Construction by Type
2.16 UK - Construction by Type
2.17 Baltic States - Construction by Type
2.18 BG - Construction by Type
2.19 HR - Construction by Type
2.20 CZ - Construction by Type
2.21 HU - Construction by Type
2.22 PL - Construction by Type
2.23 RO - Construction by Type
2.24 RU - Construction by Type
2.25 SK - Construction by Type
2.26 SI - Construction by Type
2.27 TR - Construction by Type
2.28 Material Trends
3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts - XPS
3.1 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (m3)
3.2 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (m3)
3.3 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (Tonnes)
3.4 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)
3.5 Market Volume by Region, Base Year ( million)
3.6 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast ( million)
4. EU Market Review - XPS
4.1 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE: m3
4.2 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE: Tonnes
4.3 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE:
4.4 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE: m3
4.5 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE: Tonnes
4.6 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE:
4.7 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr (m3)
4.8 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Forecast (m3)
4.9 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr (T)
4.10 Market in Building & Ind WE, Forecast (T)
4.11 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr ()
4.12 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Forecast ()
4.13 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr (m3)
4.14 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast (m3)
4.15 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr (T)
4.16 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast (T)
4.17 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr ()
4.18 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast ()
4.19 Growth Rates in WE by Country, XPS (m3)
4.20 Growth Rates in WE by Country, XPS (T)
4.21 Growth Rates EE&CE by Country, XPS (m3)
4.22 Growth Rates EE&CE by Country, XPS (T)
4.23 Growth Rates in WE by End-use, XPS (m3)
4.24 Growth Rates in WE by End-use, XPS (T)
4.25 Growth Rates EE&CE by End-use, XPS (m3)
4.26 Growth Rates EE&CE by End-use, XPS (T)
4.27 Market Shares: EMEA, XPS
4.29 Market Shares: AT, XPS
4.30 Market Shares: BE, XPS
4.31 Market Shares: DK, XPS
4.32 Market Shares: FI, XPS
4.33 Market Shares: FR, XPS
4.34 Market Shares: DE, XPS
4.35 Market Shares: IE, XPS
4.36 Market Shares: IT, XPS
4.37 Market Shares: NL, XPS
4.38 Market Shares: NO, XPS
4.39 Market Shares: PT, XPS
4.40 Market Shares: ES, XPS
4.41 Market Shares: SE, XPS
4.42 Market Shares: CH, XPS
4.43 Market Shares: UK, XPS
4.44 Market Shares: Baltics, XPS
4.45 Market Shares: BG, XPS
4.46 Market Shares: HR, XPS
4.47 Market Shares: CZ, XPS
4.48 Market Shares: HU, XPS
4.49 Market Shares: PL, XPS
4.50 Market Shares: RO, XPS
4.51 Market Shares: RU, XPS
4.52 Market Shares: SK, XPS
4.53 Market Shares: SI, XPS
4.54 Market Shares: TR, XPS
5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers
A.1 Armacell
A.2 BASF
A.3 Bauder
A.4 Dow Chemical
A.5 HIRSCH Porozell
A.6 Kingspan
A.7 Knauf Insulation
A.8 OWENS CORNING
A.9 Ravago
A.10 Recticel
A.12 Saint-Gobain Isover
A.13 UNILIN
A.14 URSA
6. Directory of Suppliers - XPS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60gea7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article