Europe Fertilizer Market Report 2021 Featuring The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Nutrien Limited, K+S Group & CF Industries
Feb 04, 2021, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Fertilizer Market, by Segment (Nitrogen, Potassium & Phosphate), Type (Nitrate, Urea, UAN, Compound fertilizer & Others), Crop, Country, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Fertilizer Market will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027.
Fertilizers play an essential role in improving plants' growth and productiveness, thus resulting in soil fertility and maximum yield. It is expected that Europe fertilizer market would gradually grow during the forecast time period.
Chemical fertilizers play a crucial role in meeting the agricultural needs of a growing population by supporting the efficient use of arable land and ensuring food security across the globe.
In the Central and Southeastern Europe, where the crop yield lags, European demand for potassium, nitrogen and phosphorus is growing during the forecast period. Although, Europe fertilizer industry is going through hard times as most of its continent reaches its limit in terms of fertilizer use and arable lands. European Union is mostly dependent on imports for mineral fertilizers. Nitrogen-based fertilizers were traded over the period at the same time when ammonia is included in the nitrogen-based fertilizer the imports were doubled.
Besides, Fertilizer prices are resolute by their physical characteristics as well as logistics cost for delivery to the gates of farms. The price is extremely related to energy prices in nitrogen-based fertilizers as the process reliant upon natural gas. On the other hand, rock-based fertilizer like potassium & phosphate is less linked to energy prices.
In addition, factors which are boosting Europe fertilizer market are growing government awareness, surging demand for ammonia fertilizers.
Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
- Overview
- Recent Developments
- Revenue Analysis
Company
- The Mosaic Company
- Yara International
- Nutrien Limited
- K+S Group
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Europe Fertilizer Market
6. Share Analysis - Europe Fertilizer
6.1 Segment
6.1.1 Market Share
6.1.2 Volume Share
6.2 Volume Share
6.2.1 Crop
6.2.2 Region
7. Segment - Europe Fertilizer Market and Volume
7.1 Nitrogen
7.1.1 Market
7.1.2 Volume
7.2 Phosphate
7.2.1 Market
7.2.2 Volume
7.3 Potash
7.3.1 Market
7.3.2 Volume
8. Type - Europe Nitrogen Fertilizer Market and Volume
8.1 Nitrates
8.1.1 Market
8.1.2 Volume
8.2 Urea
8.2.1 Market
8.2.2 Volume
8.3 UAN (Liquid Urea Ammonium Nitrate)
8.3.1 Market
8.3.2 Volume
8.4 Compound fertilizer
8.4.1 Market
8.4.2 Volume
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market
8.5.2 Volume
9. Crop - Europe Fertilizer Volume
9.1 Wheat
9.2 Coarse
9.3 Oil Seeds
9.4 Potatoes
9.5 Sugar Beet
9.6 Perm Crop
9.7 Fodder Crop
9.8 Fertilizer grassland
9.9 Others arable
10. Regions - Europe Fertilizer Volume
10.1 France
10.2 Germany
10.3 United Kingdom
10.4 Spain
10.5 Italy
10.6 Others
11. Company Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Recent Developments
11.3 Sales
