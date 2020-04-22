Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Technology ; Form, Source, Application, and Country

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European fish protein hydrolysate market was valued at US$ 120.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 193.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019–2027.







Fish protein hydrolysate is a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish.It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish along with enzymes, which involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids.



Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique.The enzymatic hydrolysis process requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production.



The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content, which is a complex process and results in substantial energy requirements, which further boosts production cost.The growing awareness about the benefits of fish protein is anticipated to influence the fish protein hydrolysate market at greater extent.



Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are playing a key role in manufacturing fish protein hydrolysate and holds maximum market share in the manufacturing sector. Increasing disposable income of the consumers is one of the major factors expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period, as consumers are seeking for more appropriate protein enriched products, thereby shifting manufacturers portfolio and ingredient choices. Consumer's inclination towards healthy lifestyle and rising awareness of health benefits of fish protein is encouraging manufacturers to focus on FPH products. Moreover, demand for fish protein hydrolysate is increasing in manufacturing nutritional supplement for malnourished children, which is further projected to propel the market growth.



Based on technology, the European fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented into acid hydrolysis, autolytic hydrolysis, and enzymatic hydrolysis.The enzymatic hydrolysis segment holds the largest share in the European fish protein hydrolysate market, followed by acid hydrolysis.



Sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, trifluoroacetic acid, nitric acid, and formic acid are usually used in acid hydrolysis.



Based on form, the European fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented into powder and liquid.The powder segment held the largest share in the European fish protein hydrolysate market.



Demand for fish protein hydrolysate in power form is higher than liquid form, owing to its longer shelf-life, and ease of transportation and storage. Fortification of fish protein hydrolysates is also carried out for uses in human consumption products.



Based on source, the European fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented into tuna, sardine, Atlantic salmon, crustacean, and others.The tuna source holds the largest share in the European fish protein hydrolysate market, whereas the Atlantic Salmon segment is estimated to be growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The Atlantic salmon or Salmosalar is a type of ray-finned fish from the family Salmonidae that is the largest salmon.Atlantic salmon can grow up to a meter in length, and it is found in the North Atlantic Ocean, as well as in rivers that flow into the ocean.



Atlantic salmon have a complex lifecycle, which begins with juvenile and spawning rearing in rivers. These fish then migrate to saltwater to grow, feed, and mature before returning to freshwater to spawn.



Based on application, the European fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented into animal feed, pet food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.The animal feed segment holds the largest share in the European fish protein hydrolysate market, whereas the pharmaceuticals segment is known to be growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Several social, dynamic, scientific, and economic aspects influence the pharmaceutical industry.Some pharmaceutical companies operate in multinational as well as national markets.



Therefore, their activities are subjected to regulation legislation and policies related to drug manufacturing, development, quality control, marketing, and sales. Health care providers such as dentists, nurses, physicians, pharmacists, and veterinarians may prescribe drugs or recommend how they should be dispensed.



Based on country, the European fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and among others.The UK holds the largest share in the European fish protein hydrolysate market, which is followed by Germany.



The UK is one of the strong economic countries of the region and has local manufacturers and suppliers who produce the fish protein hydrolysate as a pet food.The protein is made with the highest standards.



The fish is mainly sourced from Norway which further is mixed with the sustainable raw material to produce the fish protein hydrolysate at the local market.



Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited, Copalis Sea Solutions, Diana Group, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Scanbio Marine Group AS, and SOPROPÊCHE are among the key players present in the European fish protein hydrolysate market.



The overall size of European fish protein hydrolysate market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European fish protein hydrolysate market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the European fish protein hydrolysate market.



