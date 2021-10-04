Europe Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand Customer Survey Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - Europe, Voice of Customer, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite having disrupted most markets in terms of sales and profitability, the pandemic has ignited the minds for building a safer and convenient environment. Making the best of the situation is the connected automotive industry with trending use-cases that build the new normal across consumers.

Adapting to the newer form of travel, the 'Future of In-Car Marketplace and Features on Demand-Europe, Voice of Customer' aims to explore and evaluate the current use of connected car applications such as in-car marketplace and Feature on Demand (FoD) services among respondents in Europe.

In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across different European countries and user-interest and preference in terms of 'marketplace retail products', 'Human Machine Interface (HMI) access to marketplace/FoD', FoD attributes' and 'User price elasticity index'.

This research will also investigate the most interesting features and use cases across in-car marketplace and FoD for customers in the future. Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in Europe for France, Italy, UK, and Germany.

A total of 1,856 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Sample Structure

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

European Markets in Scope

Data Weighting

2. Growth Environment

Key Takeaways

In-car Marketplace Future Customers

Key Products to be Offered Via In-car Marketplace

Interest in In-car Marketplace Products by Owned Car and Demography

Preferred Ways of Using In-car Marketplace

FoD Future Customers

Interest in Purchasing FoD

Price Test for Selected FoDs

FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

Overall Interest in In-car Marketplace and FoD

3. In-car Marketplace and FoD Market Overview

In-vehicle Payment and Payment Preferences

In-vehicle Payment - Retail Ecosystem

Marketplace Ecosystem

Future of Automotive Marketplace

Market Place - Different Definitions but One Entity

Ideal Connectivity Strategy - 3 Step Approach

Changing In-vehicle Expectations - Customer Ecosystem Journey

In-car Marketplace Applications Over the Years

Automotive IVP Market - Platform and Service Comparison

In-car Marketplace Case Study - GM Marketplace

Feature/Function On Demand

Feature-on-demand Case Study - Audi On -demand Features

-demand Features Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities

4. Respondent Profile

Preferences Towards Engine Types

Preferred Engine Type by Currently Owned Engine Type

Preferred Engine Type by Currently Owned Car Segment

5. In-car Marketplace

Online Shopper Profile

Access to Internet In Car's Multimedia System

Description of In-car Marketplace was Shown to Respondents

Furthermore, Exemplary Real-life Scenarios Were Presented

Interest in In-car Marketplace

Frequency of Online Purchases and Monthly Online Spending

In-car Marketplace Prospects Profile

Present Online Versus Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

Typology of In-car Marketplace Shopping Preferences

Highest Driver Reach Estimation - TURF Analysis

Preferred Situations to Use In-car Marketplace

Preferred Ways to Use In-car Marketplace

Preferred In-car Marketplace and Credit Card Operators

Enticements to Share Car Data With Car Manufacturer

Reasons for Lack of Interest in In-car Marketplace

In-car Marketplace Summary of Findings

6. Features on Demand

Description of Features on Demand was Shown to Respondents

Exemplary Real-life Scenarios Shown to Respondents

Interest and Price Sensitivity Test

Price Points were Presented to the Respondents in a Price Sensitivity Test for the 14 Features on Demand

Interest in Features on Demand

Interest in Across Countries

Perception of the Features on Demand Concept

Features on Demand Prospects Profile

Interest in Purchasing FoD

FoD Willingness to Pay

Preferences Towards Ways of Paying for FoD

Acceptance of Hardware Update Needed for FoD Use

Preferences Toward Hardware Update Payment and Installation Process

Reasons for the Lack of Interest in Features on Demand

7. Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

Self-driving Car-mode - Willingness to Pay

Range Extension for EV - Willingness to Pay

Driving Enhancement Modes - Willingness to Pay

Automated Valet Parking - Willingness to Pay

Wi-Fi Hotspot Inside Car - Willingness to Pay

In-built Navigation - Willingness to Pay

Live Traffic and Location Services - willingness to Pay

In-car Video Games - Willingness to Pay

In-car Monitoring of Driver - Willingness to Pay

Smartphone Mirroring - Willingness to Pay

Control Through Smartphone - Willingness to Pay

Supercharging Capabilities - Willingness to Pay

Voice Assistant - Willingness to Pay

Digital Car Key - Willingness to Pay

8. Features on Demand Potential Revenue

Possible 7-year Revenue Calculation - Created To Better Understand the Potential of Individual FoDs

Possible 7-year Revenue

Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Payment Type

Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Country

Features on Demand Potential - Summary

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Readiness of Customers to Accelerate In-car Marketplace Acceptance

Growth Opportunity 2 - Automotive Suppliers Accelerating In-car Marketplace Will Run the Future of Feature-on-demand Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - Assistance of IT Companies is Essential for the Futuristic Development of Automakers' Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz4ngj

