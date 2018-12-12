Europe Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology and Country (2018-2023): Growth Opportunity & Business Strategy

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Country 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research estimates the total revenue of European healthcare exoskeletons market is expected to reach $32.31 million in 2018 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of exoskeletons in a magnitude of healthcare applications across Europe.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 49 figures, this 122-page report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2023.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe healthcare exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mobility type, product function, power technology and country.

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

Rehabilitation

Mobility Aid

Other Applications

On basis of mobility type, the Europe market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue data provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function, the Europe market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all national markets by application and mobility type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also includes Europe annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of Europe revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe healthcare exoskeletons market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

2.6 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

2.6.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

2.6.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

3.1 Market Overview by Application

3.2 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.3 Europe Mobility Aid Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.4 Europe Market of Healthcare Exoskeletons in Other Applications 2014-2023

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Mobility Type

4.1 Market Overview by Mobility Type

4.2 Europe Mobile Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

4.3 Europe Stationary Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

4.4 Europe Tethered Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Function

5.1 Market Overview by Product Function

5.2 Europe Upper Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

5.3 Europe Lower Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Power Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Power Technology

6.2 Europe Active Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

6.2.1 Europe Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Electric Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.2 Europe Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Pneumatic Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.3 Europe Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Hydraulic Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.4 Europe Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Fuel Cells 2014-2023

6.2.5 Europe Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Other Power Technology 2014-2023

6.3 Europe Passive Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

7 European Market 2014-2023

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 UK

7.5 Italy

7.6 Spain

7.7 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Europe Vendors

8.2 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

8.3 Fundraising in Global Market

8.4 Recent Product Launches and Development

8.5 Company Profiles (12 Vendors)

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

