Europe Hydroponics Market Report 2019: Historical Years 2014-2017, Base Year of 2018, Estimates for 2019 & Forecasts 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Hydroponics Market, By Origin (Natural & Organics and Conventional), By Farming (Indoor & Outdoor), By Type (Aggregate Systems & Liquid Hydroponics System), By Crop Types (Vegetables, Fruits & Flowers), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Hydroponics Market is expected to surpass $ 14 billion by 2024.

Hydroponics is a substrate-based farming technique of growing plants without soil, by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. This is an emerging technology which is gaining traction with the support of various government and non-government organizations.

Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture. This advancement of greenhouse farming is driving the European Hydroponics Market. Owing to increase in harvest cycles as compared to the traditional agricultural practices a higher yield is obtained using hydroponics technology.

Additionally, nutritionally superior variety of products are obtained using this technique since it eliminates the use of any kind of pesticides or fertilizers and ripening agents. Moreover, high profit margins and increasing emphasis on food security further propels the growth of market.

The European Hydroponics Market is segmented based on origin, farming, type, crop type, region and company. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into aggregate and liquid hydroponics systems. The liquid hydroponics systems are projected to register the highest CAGR 7.40% during the forecast period, on account of their efficiency, cost effectiveness, higher productivity, among others.

Based on crop type, the market can be segmented into vegetables, fruits and flowers. The vegetables grown using this technique include Tomato, Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Peppers and Others. The vegetables segment dominates the market, since 10 times higher yield is obtained using this technique as compared to the traditional ones.

Regionally, the hydroponics market is gaining traction and expanding to various countries including Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Russia, and France. The adoption of hydroponics has been the highest in the Netherlands, followed by Spain and Turkey. According to the industry experts, almost 90% of the greenhouses in the Netherlands are converted to hydroponic structures, and most of this area is used for flower and vegetable cultivation.

In Europe, Netherlands is the largest producer of hydroponic crops and is expected to maintain the lead for the next 10 years attributable to the vast expansion of hydroponics technology in the Netherlands. Germany is expected to register the highest growth, among the European countries.

The major players operating in the hydroponics market are Argus Control Systems Ltd., General Hydroponics Inc., Greentech Agro LLC, Logiqs B.V., Heliospectra AB, Thanet Earth Ltd., Lumigrow Inc, Signify N.V., Jones Food Company, Koninklijke Philips NV and others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Europe Hydroponics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Origin (Natural & Organics, Conventional)

5.2.2. By Farming (Indoor, Outdoor)

5.2.3. By Type (Aggregate Systems [Ebb & Flow Systems, Drip System, Wick System], Liquid Hydroponics System [Deep Water Culture, Nutrient Film Technique, Aeroponics])

5.2.4. By Crop Types (Vegetables [Tomato, Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Peppers, Others], Fruits, Flowers)

5.2.5. By Country

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Netherlands Hydroponics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Farming

6.2.2. By Type

6.2.3. By Crop Type



7. Russia Hydroponics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Farming

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Crop Type



8. Spain Hydroponics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Farming

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Crop Type



9. France Hydroponics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Farming

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Crop Type



10. Germany Hydroponics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Farming

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Crop Type



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

13.3.2. General Hydroponics Inc.

13.3.3. Greentech Agro LLC

13.3.4. Logiqs B.V.

13.3.5. Heliospectra AB

13.3.6. Thanet Earth Ltd.

13.3.7. Lumigrow Inc

13.3.8. Signify N.V.

13.3.9. Jones Food Company

13.3.10. Koninklijke Philips NV



14. Strategic Recommendations



