Europe Industrial Enzymes Market Trends and Forecast to 2025

Europe industrial enzymes market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key factors driving the market growth include new enzyme technologies striving to enhance cost efficiencies and productivity, and growing interest among consumers in substituting petrochemical products with other organic compounds such as enzymes.

Other factor propelling market growth includes surging demand from textile manufacturers, animal feed producers, detergent manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, bioethanol producers and cosmetics vendors. While the factors that restricts the market from growth is stringent regulation.

The Europe Industrial Enzymes market is segmented based on products into four notable segments; Type, Product Type, Industry and Sources. In 2018, carbohydrases segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share, rising at a specific CAGR. Type segment is further sub segmented into carbohydrases, proteases, phytases, lipases, polymerases and nucleases, and others. Carbohydrases is further sub segmented into amylases, cellulases, lactases and others.

The Europe Industrial Enzymes market is segmented based on product type categories into three notable segments; food & beverages enzymes, technical enzymes and others. In 2018, food & beverages enzymes segment is valued to rule with highest market share. However, technical enzymes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Food and beverage product type is further sub-segmented into bakery enzymes, brewing enzymes, dairy enzymes and others. Bakery enzyme type growing at the highest market share and CAGR. Technical enzyme segmented into detergent enzymes, biofuel enzymes, textile enzymes and others.



The Europe industrial enzymes market is segmented based on Industry into eleven notable segments; food & beverages, cleaning agents, animal feed, biofuels, textile, research & biotechnology, diagnostics, paper & pulp industry, leathers, starch processing and others. In 2018, food & beverages segment is projected to rule the market with the highest market share. However, research & biotechnology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. As research is increasing in pharmaceutical and life science the demand of enzymes involved in biotechnology is also increasing. Bakery segment is growing with the highest market share and growing at the highest CAGR. While cleansing agent segment is further laundry detergents, automatic dish wash detergents and others. Laundry detergents is growing with the highest market share and highest CAGR.



The Europe industrial enzymes market is segmented based on sources into three notable segments; micro-organisms, animals and plants. In 2018, micro-organisms segment is likely to rule with the highest market share and rising at the highest CAGR. As isolation of enzymes from micro-organisms is easy and convenient process the so enzymes extracted from micro-organism are high in demand. Food & beverage industry is further segmented into bakery, brewing, dairy and others.



Based on geography, the market is segmented into 11 countries geographical regions Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia and Rest of Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Segmentation



3 Market Overview

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Demand Of Biofuel

3.1.2 Development In Genetically Modified Organism

3.1.3 Increasing Demand In Textile Industry

3.1.4 Multi-Functionality Of Industrial Enzymes

3.1.5 Increasing Consumption Of Food And Beverages

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Stringent Regulation

3.2.2 Restricted Temperature And PH. Levels Of Enzymes

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Use As Alternatives To Synthetic Chemicals

3.3.2 Emerging Economies With High Growth Potential

3.4 Challenges

3.4.1 Concerns Related To Quality, Safety, And Consumer Perception Towards Enzymes



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights



6 Europe Industrial Enzymes Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Carbohydrases

6.2.1 Lactases

6.2.2 Amylases

6.2.3 Cellulases

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Proteases

6.4 Lipases

6.5 Phytases

6.6 Polymerases & Nucleases

6.7 Others



7 Europe Industrial Enzymes Market, By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technical Enzymes

7.2.1 Detergent Enzymes

7.2.2 Textile Enzymes

7.2.3 Biofuel Enzymes

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Food & Beverage Enzymes

7.3.1 Dairy Enzymes

7.3.2 Brewing Enzymes

7.3.3 Bakery Enzymes

7.3.4 Others

7.3.5 Others



8 Europe Industrial Enzymes Market, By Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.2.1 Brewing

8.2.2 Bakery

8.2.3 Dairy

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Cleaning Agents

8.3.1 Laundry Detergents

8.3.2 Automatic Dishwashing Detergents

8.3.3 Others

8.4 Biofuels

8.5 Textile

8.6 Paper And Pulp Industry

8.7 Animal Feed

8.8 Research & Biotechnology

8.9 Starch Processing

8.10 Diagnostics

8.11 Leathers



9 Europe Industrial Enzymes Market, By Source

9.1 Overview

9.2 Animals

9.3 Plants

9.4 Microorganisms



10 Europe Industrial Enzymes Market, By Geography



11 Europe Industrial Enzymes Market, Company Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis: Europe



12 Company Profiles

AB Enzymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Adisseo

AEB Africa (Pty) Ltd .

Zymetech

Enzymatica AB

Novus International

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Bioresource International, Inc

Biocatalysts

Lesaffre

Qingdao Vland Biotech Inc

Aum Enzymes

Novozymes

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd

Nature Bioscience Pvt. L.T.D

Dupont Nutrition & Health

BASF SE

Amano Enzyme Inc

