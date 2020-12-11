Europe Lawn Mower Market Study and Strategic Analysis Report 2020-2025: Convergence with IoT, Intuitive Integration and Collaboration Systems & Voice-Activated Control Systems

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.

The Europe lawn mower market is witnessing continuous convergence of robotic lawn mowers and the Internet of Things (IoT). The industry is observing a trend toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. The emergence of voice-activated control systems has added an impetus to market growth.



Vendors are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the way robotic lawn mowers recognize obstacles on the lawn by using data such as motor flow, motor speed, acceleration, and direction. Mowing has evolved from trimming grass on flat surfaces to a holistically optimized function that is constantly setting new standards in terms of performance and sustainability. This evolution can largely be attributed to the development of modern-day commercial robotic mowers.



Insights by Geography



The UK lawn mower market is likely to reach close to $3 billion by 2025. The market has reached maturity with a historic investment in lawn development, recording slow growth. However, it is predicted that running projects such as the Growing a Greener Britain crowdfunding site that aims to keep UK communities safe and healthy will keep the lawn mowers industry afloat. The growing abundance of public parks, educational facilities, golf courses, and other commercial spaces with moderate and wide lawn or garden areas is projected to significantly increase the commercial lawn mowers market.



Insights by Vendors



The Europe lawn mower market share is moderately fragmented, with several local and global market players. Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, and The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the lawn mower market.



Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. The acquisition strategy is followed by most players to become industry leaders. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources.



Key Questions Answered:



How big is the Europe lawn mower market?

lawn mower market? What will be the Europe lawn mower market growth forecast by 2025?

lawn mower market growth forecast by 2025? What are the factors impacting the growth of the lawn mower demand in Europe ?

? Who are the key industry players in the market?

What is the growth of UK lawn mower market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Dynamics Of Landscaping Industry

7.3 Dawn Of Robotic Lawn Mower

7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation



8 Impact of COVID-19

8.1 Overview

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Connecting Lawn Mowers with The IOT

9.2 Growing Landscaping Industry

9.3 Increasing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increased Demand For Golf Courses

10.2 Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

10.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increase In Artificial Grass Usage

11.2 Rise In Xeriscaping

11.3 Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Labors



12 Value Chain

12.1 Value Chain Overview

12.2 Value Chain Analysis



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Historic Data 2015-2018

13.2 PEST Analysis

13.3 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Product

13.5 End-User

13.6 Blade Type

13.7 Drive Type

13.8 Fuel Type

13.9 Start Type

13.10 Five Forces Analysis



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

14.3 Market Overview



15 Walk-Behind Mowers

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

15.3 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product

15.5 Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mowers

15.6 Walk-Behind Push Mower

15.7 Walk-Behind Hover Mower

15.8 Reel/Cylinder Walk-Behind Mowers



16 Ride-On Mowers

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

16.3 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product

16.5 Standard Ride-On

16.6 Zero-Turn Mower

16.7 Lawn Tractor

16.8 Garden Tractor



17 Robotic Mowers

17.1 Market Size & Forecast



18 End-Users

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Residential Users

18.5 Professional Landscaping Services

18.6 Golf Courses

18.7 Government & Others



19 Blade Type

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Cylinder Blades

19.5 Deck/Standard Blades

19.6 Mulching Blades

19.7 Lifting Blades



20 Drive Type

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Manual Drive

20.5 AWD

20.6 FWD

20.7 RWD



21 Start Type

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

21.3 Market Overview

21.4 No Start Required

21.5 Keyed Start

21.6 Push Start

21.7 Recoil Start



22 Fuel Type

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

22.3 Market Overview

22.4 Manual

22.5 Gas-Powered

22.6 Propane-Powered

22.7 Electric-Corded

22.8 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered



23 Distribution Channel

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution

23.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores

23.4 Distribution Through Online Websites

24 Key Countries

24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

24.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

24.3 UK

24.4 Germany

24.5 France

24.6 Spain

24.7 Italy

24.8 Sweden

24.9 Switzerland

24.10 Belgium

24.12 Netherlands



25 Competitive Landscape

25.1 Competition Overview



26 Key Company Profiles

26.1 Ariens Company

26.2 Briggs & Stratton

26.3 Deere & Company

26.4 Honda

26.5 Husqvrna Group

26.6 Kubota

26.7 MTD Products

26.8 Robert Bosch

26.9 Stiga Group

26.10 Techtronic Industries (TTI)

26.11 Textron

26.12 The Toro Company



27 Other Prominent Vendors

27.1 Alamo Group

27.2 Alfred Karcher

27.3 AL-KO

27.4 Altoz

27.5 Agco

27.6 AS-Motor

27.7 Bad Boy Mowers

27.8 Black & Decker

27.9 Blount International

27.10 Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

27.11 Carraro

27.12 Chervon Group

27.13 Cobra

27.14 Einhell Germany

27.15 Emak Group

27.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

27.17 Excel Industries

27.18 Future Gen Robotics

27.19 Generac Power Systems

27.20 Greenworks Tools

27.21 Grey Technology (GTECH)

27.22 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

27.23 Hayter Limited

27.24 Hitachi

27.25 HYUNDAI

27.26 iRobot

27.27 LG

27.28 Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt)

27.29 Makita Corporation

27.3 Mamibot

27.31 Mclane Manufacturing

27.32 Mean Green Products

27.33 Metalcraft Of Mayville

27.34 Moridge Manufacturing

27.35 Ningbo NGP Industry

27.36 Positec Tool (Worx)

27.37 R&R Products

27.38 Schiller Grounds Care

27.39 Shibaura

27.40 Snow Joe

27.41 STIHL

27.42 Sumec (Yard Force)

27.43 Swisher Acquisition

27.44 The Kobi Company

27.45 Turflynx

27.46 Venture Products

27.47 Volta

27.48 Walker Manufacturing

27.49 Weibang

27.50 Wiper Ecorobt By Niko

27.51 Wright Manufacturing

27.52 Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

27.53 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

27.54 Zipper Maschinen

27.55 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot0hdc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

