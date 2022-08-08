Europe Lawn Mower Market to Grow at 7.46% Yearly to 2027

Aug 08, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2022-2027
The research report offers revenue forecasts and insights in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period. In 2021, Europe accounted for nearly 35% of the global lawn mowers market, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EUROPE LAWN MOWER MARKET:
- In terms of volume, walk-behind lawn mowers dominate the Europe lawn mower market and are growing at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021 to 2027.
- The residential segment is expected to add USD 2,566.53 million to the European lawn mowers market during the forecast period.
- The revenue from the gasoline-powered lawn mowers is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2027 due to their high power and suitability for thick and tall grass.
- In 2021, the UK led the Europe lawn mower market in value and volume. UK's dominant share is attributed to its large population base leading to the penetration of many golf courses, higher demand for landscaping services from the residential and commercial sector, and concentration of many international hotels & motels with properties spread over acres of land consisting of large lawns & gardens across the country.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Growing Demand from Golf Courses
- Rising Number of Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
- Rise in Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects
- Surge in Commercial Construction Projects
Market Restraints
- High Consumer Preference for Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & Artificial Grass
- Erosion of Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- High Pollution Levels Associated With Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology
- Exceptional Growth Across Landscaping Industry
- Growing Availability of Alternative Fuel Options
- High Adoption of Green Roofs & Spaces
- Development of Smart Cities
Segmentation by Product
- Ride-On
- Walk-Behind
- Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Electric Cordless
- Electric Corded
- Manual-Powered
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End-User
- Residential
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
- Manual Drive
Segmentation by Start Type
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
- No Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Region
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Market Growth Enablers
10 Market Restraints
11 Market Landscape
12 Product
13 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
14 Ride-On Mowers
15 Fuel Type
16 End-user
17 Drive Type
18 Start Type
19 Blade Type
20 Distribution Channel
21 Europe
22 Competitive Landscape
23 Key Company Profiles
24 Other Prominent Vendors
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ARIENS CO
- Deere & Co.
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
- AGCO
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- COBRA GARDEN
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak S.p.A
- Zicom
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology CO, Ltd
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- iRobot
- LG Electronics
- Lineatielle
- Makita
- Mamibot
- Masport
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
- Positecgroup
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp.
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron Incorporated
- The Grasshopper Company
- The Kobi Company
- Volta
- WIPER SRL
- YAMABIKO
- Zipper Maschinen GmbH
- ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
