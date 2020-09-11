Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2020-2027: Government and Global Health Organizations Initiatives

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Liquid Biopsy Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services; Sample; Application; End User; and, Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe, the liquid biopsy market, is anticipated to reach US$ 2,251.12 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,097.82 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019-2027.

The liquid biopsy market is growing primarily due to government and global health organizations initiatives. Restraining factors, such as low sensitivity of liquid biopsy, is likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, rising liquid biopsy due to growing application and advancements is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe liquid biopsy market in the coming years.

Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary technology that is opening up various perspectives. The technology consists of isolation and detection of circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor DNA and exosomes, which provides genomic information of the cancer patients. Liquid biopsy are used in cancer diagnosis in order to study response or resistance to given treatments.

The liquid biopsy test is conducted to detect cancer at an early stage. The test is performed either on a blood sample to identify cancer cells present in the in blood stream, or on the DNA extracted from tumor cells. The government for early detection of cancer takes various initiatives. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) started a new initiative called Pre-competitive Collaboration on Liquid Biopsy for Early Cancer Assessment.

European countries are also taking initiatives for early detection of cancer. For instance, the Innovative Medicines Initiative funded the CANCER-ID project, started on 1January 2015. It is a public-private partnership between the EU and the European pharmaceutical industry, which includes 38 partners from 13 European countries, along with groups from the US and a company in Singapore. These partners are brought together to develop and validate standardized operating procedures for liquid biopsies. Such increasing initiatives for liquid biopsy, it is likely to boost the growth of the global liquid biopsy market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest market share in the Europe liquid biopsy market based on the product & services, and the similar segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the availability of complete set of kits for liquid biopsy.

However, due to growing COVID-19, the supply of diagnostics kits and assays are delayed because of growing quarantine time and shutting down all business operations. Europe is facing the massive impact of an outbreak due to exponential growth of infections in the region. As per data published by public sources, till March 26, Europe had an estimated 250,000 number of infected patients in the region. The outbreak badly hits countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Europe Liquid Biopsy Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Europe Liquid Biopsy - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government and Global Health Organizations Initiatives

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Low Sensitivity of Liquid Biopsy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Liquid Biopsy Due to Growing Application and Advancements

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Consistent Launch of New Products

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Liquid Biopsy Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

7. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Product & Services

7.1 Overview

7.2 Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Share, by Product& Service (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Equipment

7.4 Equipment: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Reagents & Kits

7.6 Services

8. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Sample

8.1 Overview

8.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Blood Based

8.4 Urine Based

9. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Circulating Biomarker

9.1 Overview

9.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

9.4 Exosomes

9.5 Free Nucleic Acid

9.6 Free Nucleic Acid: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

10.4 Oncology

10.5 Transplant Diagnostics

11. Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis - By End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

11.3 Academic & Research Institutes

11.4 Hospitals

11.5 Reference Laboratories

11.6 Reference Laboratories: Liquid Biopsy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.7 Other End Users

12. Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Liquid Biopsy Market

13.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd

Inivata Ltd

LungLife AI, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics

MDxHealth

