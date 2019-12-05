Europe Material Handling Robotics Markets Report 2019: 2015-2018 Market data, Revenue Estimates for 2019 & Forecasts 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe material handling robotics market reached $1.34 billion in terms of hardware revenue in 2018 and will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.45%, representing the second largest regional market in the world.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe material handling robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



