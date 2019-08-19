Europe Mineral Fibre (Thermal Insulation) Market Report 2019: Market Data by Cubic Metres, Tonnes and Euros 2018-2023
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - Mineral Fibre - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Built upon the expertise in the global thermal insulation markets, the study details demand for 2018 and provides anticipated market figures for 2023. Forecast years are presented and market rankings (or market shares where available) of Europe's leading insulation companies are indicated, by both country and product type. Market influences and trends are also outlined.
Market data is given in cubic metres, tonnes and euros. The following market breakdown is provided:
End-use Sectors Covered:
Building
- Domestic Buildings - Flooring
- Domestic Buildings - Roofing
- Domestic Buildings - Wall
- Commercial Buildings
- Cold Stores
- Agricultural Storage
Industry
- Pipe Lagging
- Domestic Appliances
- Transport
- Process Plant
The contents of the report are based on a thorough investigation of the European markets, which includes extensive primary research across these throughout the first half of 2019, and an examination of relevant secondary sources and statistics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction - Mineral Fibre
1.1 Prices
1.2 Densities
2. Market Overview - Mineral Fibre
2.1 Macroeconomic Overview
3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts - Mineral Fibre
3.1 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (m3)
3.2 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (m3)
3.3 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (Tonnes)
3.4 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)
3.5 Market Volume by Region, Base Year ( million)
3.6 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast ( million)
4. EU Market Review - Mineral Fibre
4.1 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE: m3
4.2 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE: Tonnes
4.3 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE:
4.4 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE: m3
4.5 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE: Tonnes
4.6 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE:
4.7 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr (m3)
4.8 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Forecast (m3)
4.9 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr (T)
4.10 Market in Building & Ind WE, Forecast (T)
4.11 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr ()
4.12 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Forecast ()
4.13 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr (m3)
4.14 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast (m3)
4.15 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr (T)
4.16 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast (T)
4.17 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr ()
4.18 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast ()
4.19 Growth Rates in WE by Country, EPS (m3)
4.20 Growth Rates in WE by Country, EPS (T)
4.21 Growth Rates EE&CE by Country, EPS (m3)
4.22 Growth Rates EE&CE by Country, EPS (T)
4.23 Growth Rates in WE by End-use, EPS (m3)
4.24 Growth Rates in WE by End-use, EPS (T)
4.25 Growth Rates EE&CE by End-use, EPS (m3)
4.26 Growth Rates EE&CE by End-use, EPS (T)
5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers
A.1 Armacell
A.2 BASF
A.3 Bauder
A.4 Dow Chemical
A.5 HIRSCH Porozell
A.6 Kingspan
A.7 Knauf Insulation
A.8 OWENS CORNING
A.9 Ravago
A.10 Recticel
A.12 Saint-Gobain Isover
A.13 UNILIN
A.14 URSA
6. Directory of Suppliers - Mineral Fibre
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbenzi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
