Europe Natural Food Additives Market to Reach US$ 14,213.33 Million by 2028 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The Europe natural food additives market was valued at US$ 9,595.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe Natural Food Additives Market:

Increasing demand for plant extracts and essential oils from the food and beverages industry is one of the major driving factors in the Europe natural food additive market. Plant extracts are used as food additives in the food and beverages industry to enhance the nutritional content of the food. The increasing demand for functional foods and beverages is expected to aid in growth of the natural food additives market. This is owing to increasing awareness related to health benefits associated with consumption of nutritional foods. Essential oils are used in the food & beverage industry, as consumers need more natural ingredients in the products they buy, including processed foods. They are used instead of toxic chemical agents for both flavoring and preservation of food products. Moreover, the International Trade Center (ITC), in 2014, stated that incorporation of essential oils into packaging may improve water vapor barrier properties, decrease transparency, and help to prevent food spoilage. For instance, according to CBI's Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Centre for the promotion of imports from emerging economies (such as Brazil, France, Italy, etc.) to Europe, a major European essential oils trader of orange oil (a type of essential oil), is expected to increase by 9.7% between 2017 and 2022.

Key Market Takeaways:

The europe natural food additives market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2021-2028). The market is primarily driven by the wide range of its application in food and beverage industries for different purposes, such as preservative, flavor enhancer, emulsifier, sweetener, colorant, and various other purposes. Moreover, the rising demand for convenience and packaged foods, where additives are used in a higher quantity, is further fueling the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additives used directly in processed foods and food-contact substances, such as food packaging products, are expected to hinder the market growth.

Among product type, plant extract accounted for the majority of europe revenue in 2020. Among plant extract segment, oleoresins and spice oils are extracted from spices by various techniques such as steam distillation, supercritical CO2 extraction process, and solvent extraction. Spice oleoresins contains volatile and non-volatile constituents of spices and are used to replace whole spice without impairing the aroma and flavor. Moreover, rising usage of spices as a natural preservative in meat and poultry products is one of the key factors boosting demand for the same at the europe level. Fruits and vegetables extracts are gaining popularity due to rising demand for natural ingredients in food and beverages industry.

Major players operating in the europe natural food additives market include BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Dohler (Germany), Danisco A/S (Denmark), Symrise AG (Germany), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), and Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), International Players (Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), Carbery Group Ltd. (Ireland), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), and Kalsec Inc. (U.S.))

Key players are launching new innovative natural food additive products, in order to cater to increasing demand for natural ingredients. For instance, in July 2018, Tate & Lyle, supplier of food and beverage ingredients launched Tasteva M Stevia sweetener, made from extracts of stevia leaf. The product is targeted to customers who wish to reduced sugar & calorie level without compromising on taste. For instance, in June 2018, the DuPont Nutrition & Health launched Guardian Toco 30P, a label friendly & naturally-sourced antioxidant in powder form. The product will be targeted to manufacturers of cereals and granolas. These factors are highly responsible for growth of the plant extract segment.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Europe Natural Food Additives Market, By Product Type:

Essential Oils

Eucalyptus Oil



Mint Oil



Citrus Oil



Lavender Oil



Others

Plant Extract

Spice Extract



Coriander





Pepper





Fennel





Clove





Turmeric





Cinnamon





Others



Fruit and Vegetables Extract



Apple





Pear





Citrus Fruits





Grapes





Aronia





Other Vegetables (except Onion & Garlic)





Onion





Garlic





Other Fruits



Herb Extract



Oregano





Sage





Thyme





Rosemarine





Hyssop





Lemon Balm





Parsley





Basil



Phytochemicals (Polyphenols, etc.)

Others (Fermented Ingredients, Cereal & Grain Ingredients)

Europe Natural Food Additives Market, By Function:

Sweetening

Flavoring and Enhancing

Coloring

Preservatives

Antioxidants

Others (Anti-caking, Acidulants, Fat Replacers, etc.)

Europe Natural Food Additives Market, By Application:

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry, and Sea Food

Bakery

Beverages

Confectionery

Others (Sauces, Dressings, Spices, Condiments, etc.)

Global Europe Natural Food Additives Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

