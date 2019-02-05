Europe Patient Simulators Market 2018-2025: Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality In Patient Simulators Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Patient Simulators Market to 2025 - Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Adult Patient Simulator, Infant Simulator, and Childbirth Simulator); End User (Academic Institutes, Hospitals, and Military Organizations) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 718.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 217.2 Mn in 2017. The Europe patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018-2025.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods have also increased the use of patient simulators for performing the surgery. The complex treatment of the cardiovascular diseases are made easier with the help of simulators. The system can generate realistic 3D vascular models segmented from patient datasets, which include a beating heart, and deliver a real-time computation of force and force feedback module for patient simulators.

Factors such as high cost of patient simulators is the major challenge of the patient simulators market. Costs associated with the use of medium- and high-fidelity manikins were calculated to determine the total cost for each. For instance, 3B Scientific Patient Care Manikin BASIC, for simulation in healthcare was developed for scenario-based training of basic patient care and nursing skills. The simulator costs approximately US$ 2700.

However, virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators is the trend during recent years. Virtual reality simulator is the type of simulator used in endoscopy and bronchoscopy skills training. The learners are able to practice lower and upper gastrointestinal flexible endoscopy and bronchoscopy. With the help of virtual reality patients, the simulator gives haptic and audio feedback. They also allow learners to practice a variety of laparoscopic techniques which include cutting, clipping, knot-tying, and camera navigation.

Europe patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Europe patient simulators market, based on end user was segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, and military organizations. In 2017, the academic institutes segment is expected to dominate the market based on the end user contributing a share of 41.9%. This is primarily attributed to rising training programs in the academic institutes using simulators. Moreover, academic institutes segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Europe patient simulators market are World Health Organization (WHO), Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), French College of Orthopedic Surgery (CFCOT), Francophone Society of Arthroscopy (SFA), and Association for Simulated Practice in Healthcare (ASPiH), among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Europe Patient Simulators Market- Key Takeaways

3. Europe Patient Simulators Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Europe Patient Simulators Market- by Product

3.2.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market - by End User

3.2.3 Europe Patient Simulators Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Europe Patient Simulators Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Treatment Methods

4.1.2 Growing Technological Advancement

4.1.3 Rising Focus On Patient Safety

4.2 Key Market Challenge

4.2.1 High Cost of Patient Simulators

4.3 Key Market Opportunity

4.3.1 Growth Potential In Emerging Markets

4.4 Future Trend

4.4.1 Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality In Patient Simulators

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Patient Simulators Market- Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Product Matrix

5.3.1.1 Global Region: Performance of the Players

5.3.1.2 European Region: Performance of the Players

5.4 Expert Opinions

6. Europe Patient Simulators Market Analysis - by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market Shares by Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Adult Patient Simulators Market

6.4 Infant Simulators Market

6.5 Childbirth Simulators Market

7. Europe Patient Simulators Market Analysis - by End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market Shares by End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Academic Institutes Market

7.4 Hospitals Market

7.5 Military Organizations Market

8. Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

Companies Mentioned

CAE Healthcare

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems, Inc.

VirtaMed AG

Altay Scientific Group S.R.L.

Gaumard Scientific

Ambu A/S

SIMStation GmbH

Simulaids

Mentice AB

